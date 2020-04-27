PetroNeft finds gas but temporarily suspends operations in Russia due to Covid-19

Oil and gas explorer PetroNeft has suspended its testing and well re-entry programme in Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dublin-listed company operates in the Tomsk Oblast region of Russia, where it owns and operates 50pc of Licences 61 and 67.

In a trading update, PetroNeft said it had re-entered well C-3 in March, located on the southern part of the Cheremshanskoye field.

Following completion of the test and evaluation of the results, the company now interprets the J14 in the C-3 well to be a condensate rich gas cap.

In total 202 barrels of fluid was produced during the tests.

PetroNeft said it is now studying all the information gathered to decide on the next steps.

It added that it is now looking at moving up the well to re-test the J1-1 and J1-3, which it believes will be able to produce commercial quantities of oil.

David Sturt, CEO of PetroNeft Resources, said: "Whilst we are disappointed that we did not flow hydrocarbons at commercial rates, we are pleased that we managed to establish that the J14 interval is a liquids rich gas filled reservoir.”

“Initially we had planned to progress up the well to test the Upper Jurassic J1-1 and J1-3 intervals to establish commercial production before moving on to test the L-2 and L-2a well on the Ledovoye field. However, in light of the current economic situation combined with the coronavirus shut downs in Russia, we believe it is prudent to suspend operations for now."

Last December the company raised $2.12m (€1.9m) in a share placing.

At the time it said the funds raised are mainly being used to cover costs associated with the company's investment programme this year.

Meanwhile, Irish oil and gas explorer Aminex has appointed Robert Ambrose as interim chief executive.

The company said all its directors are sacrificing “significant remuneration” in order to save cash costs, while staff costs in the UK are to be reduced by over 20pc on a temporary basis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With its business focus on gas exploration and evaluation and fixed-price sales contracts, Aminex is shielded against the current fluctuations in the global oil price.

However, if current restrictions on movement continue for a significant period, there may be a delay in the group's operations in Tanzania as access to sites, personnel and equipment may not be possible, it added.

Online Editors