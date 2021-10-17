Peter Stringer limbers up for new business fitness venture

After a lifetime immersed in the sport of rugby, it’s taken Peter Stringer three years to make a full commitment to the next phase of his life.

He retired from the game at the unusually mature age of 40 – and found himself doubting his ability to change gears professionally.

He questioned what he had to offer, just as many other high-profile sportspeople have done once they pass their sporting peak.

“Because in your own mind you’re thinking, ‘Oh I’m just a sportsman, I’m just a rugby player’,” he says, in a Dublin hotel, sipping on a mint tea.

“But in recent years, in chatting to people and talking to businesses, I’ve realised the values we can bring – what we’ve learnt over the years through leadership, through commitment, discipline, dedication... all of these things.”

Now the former Ireland scrum-half is ready to take tentative steps into the business world. He has backed a franchise of the gym group F45 in his native Cork. But the more daunting business venture for him is the launch of ‘Bodyplan with Peter Stringer’ – his executive personal training and coaching company.

Down-to-earth and brimming with enthusiasm about fitness and health, Stringer says his site will also offer training to aspiring athletes.

He was one of the three contestants left standing in the final of Hell Week, the extremely gruelling RTÉ show which pushes people to their physical and mental limits. So it might be hard to believe that the seemingly unstoppable 5’ 7” Stringer would have any trepidation about such a venture.

But the project sees him out of his comfort zone, he says.

“You’re putting yourself out there. People say, ‘You were playing in front of 80,000 people, surely you won’t be fearful of a new environment,’” he says. “But that’s what I knew. I was comfortable on the field – but all of a sudden I’m out in this big bad world and it’s kind of… it’s hard.

“There’s also that fear attached to doing something new. You’ve come out of one environment and are going into another. It’s scary.”

Stringer held back on joining projects in the past, as he wanted to make sure anything he was involved in met his own high standards.

“It’s just the way I’ve always done it, and I don’t want to put my name to something just for a quick buck.”

With the encouragement of his wife Debbie and after about a year of planning – “just making sure everything was on point” – he is ready.

His new project is based on two training programmes, which come together under the ‘Bodyplan by Peter Stringer’ name.

One is aimed at busy executives where he will work with clients on nutrition and training. “It’s very much an educational thing. People don’t understand values attached to food and getting the balance right in their day-to-day lives – so we’ll look at what they do, from an activity point of view, and then on the flip side look at what they’re eating.”

He adds that it’s not just aimed at high-powered execs who run marathons in their spare time, but is also for clients who are quite sedentary.

“They mightn’t necessarily have time to get to a gym, but it’s about finding something that works for people in their lives.”

The training won’t be a quick fix.

“I don’t restrict anything from my diet. As soon as you start doing that, it becomes the thing that you crave, the thing that you want most,” he says. “I don’t want to name any specific companies or anything, but some programmes are all about a quick and fast 12-week thing, you know? For me, it’s all about educating people, having a sustainable approach.”

At this early stage, Bodyplan will be a one-man show – though he has ambitions to expand. “It’s going to be a select few people/clients. It’s not going to be a mass-market thing.”

Presumably getting one-on-one coaching with a sports star of Stringer’s calibre will be very attractive for c-suite rugby fans. And expensive.

Stringer says he will be flexible, and price points will be tailored to what clients want – from in-person training, to Zoom consultations, and other options too.

The second Bodyplan training programme is more targeted.

“The other side will be the aspiring athlete,” he tells me. He says young men and women and their parents or trainers are often in touch with him looking for guidance.

Stringer feels he has something to offer those who might have “fallen outside of the system” but are passionate about their sport.

“There’s a net there that I would like to offer people, in terms of a structured training programme which is more than your average 12-week type generic gym programme. It’ll be based around what benefitted me in pre-seasons, with speed, agility and endurance sessions.

“I’d love to work with athletes who are struggling to find their place and where they want to be.

“I’ll always live my life being that 24-hour athlete – and it’s not just the couple of hours you spend at the club training with your teammates; it’s how you look after yourself outside of that. Those hours that nobody really advises you on, or tells you about.

“So, working with motivated people like myself who want to achieve something – and whether that’s the exec or the aspiring athlete, they’re the kind of people I want to work with.”

Stringer’s own dedication to fitness began at a very young age, when he took to rugby and lots of other sports, including tennis and football.

His short stature has always been a talking point, never more noticeable when he stood beside his towering team mates ahead of a match. He often speaks about a time when his parents – who were trying to do their best for their son – mulled a treatment which might help him grow when he was aged around 11.

“You know what, I got so upset at the thought of this,” he says. “I was so happy with who I was and what I was doing – and I loved being smaller than everyone, being different. I keep thinking now that it’s boring being the same as everyone else.”

He also recalls people worrying that he might get hurt. But among Stringer’s proudest achievements is the fact that he played professionally until the age of 40 without any major injuries.

The focus on injuries and particularly concussion in rugby has never been greater. What does he think of children playing rugby and is he concerned about the risks?

He says that the responsibility is with anyone in a position of power – from professional teams down to local coaches – to teach the correct techniques and help prevent injuries. “If you’re taught the right way to tackle and the right way to pass, then like any other skill, they’re the things that will stay with you.”

Stringer admits that high tackles were never an option for him.

“If I went up high on somebody I was never going to come off the winner – so my focus was always looking at someone’s ankles. Whether a guy is 6’ 7” or 5’ 10”, their ankles are still the same size. I always looked at the ankles. Listen, you wrap someone’s ankles, and no matter how big they are, they’re going to fall.”

Stringer may be building a business, yet he has mixed feelings about how commercial rugby has now become.

“It probably has pluses and minuses. I left school in 1996, the game turned professional in 1995, and no one knew what way it was going to go.

“At the start I was in university playing for Munster, and I was on a part-time contract, getting about IR£4,000 for the year. I harp back to those days when people did it for the love of the game – and supporters went to it because they wanted to enjoy the rugby experience.

“You just don’t want it to get to a stage where the whole thing becomes corporate. I think back to the days where I was able to go to Lansdowne Road with my mum and dad, sit on my dad’s knee, probably three of us went in on two tickets, sneaking in.

“There has to be room for the genuine supporter. It can never just be about money and the corporate side of it – though yes, it’s a business, and the IRFU is a business.”

He agrees he has benefited from that corporate side.

“I can’t deny it gave me the opportunity to have a job for the last 20 years. Corporate sponsorship paid our salaries, so I’d be foolish to say it’s been all a bad thing. But we mustn’t lose sight of the fundamentals and the love we all have for rugby.”

Another change to rugby since his early days is the rise in the number of women playing the sport and competing at high levels.

“The standard of women’s rugby now is just amazing,” he says, but he adds that some facilities offered to the women’s team “are just embarrassing” and need to change.

Since retiring, Stringer has become a familiar and distinctive face on TV. Dancing with the Stars was his first high-profile reality TV stint, and he has just finished Hell Week on RTÉ.

“As soon as Hell Week came up I said, ‘Oh my God I have to do that, I have to prove that if wore a pink suit on television then I certainly have to do this’.”

But he describes Hell Week as “the toughest thing” he has ever done.

“Not just from a physical point of view, but from the mental perspective,” he explains. “It was three days before we were allowed half an hour to sleep, and there was no food – so you’re getting maybe 400/500 calories a day but burning about 5,000 calories a day.

“I lost about five or six kilos in five days. Very, very, very tough.”

Now his focus is very much on a long-term career move with his new businesses. The F45 gym he is backing is set to open in December.

Having studied chemistry in UCC, he will put his strong interest in food and what it does to your body into practice. He tells me he has never drank alcohol, nor smoked, and always eaten extremely well.

So how then will he find working with mere mortals, who may get the science – but lack his iron discipline?

He says he did have to ask himself that same question, given all the time he has spent with elite athletes.

“I’ve worked with plenty of people who have been the complete opposite end of the scale. Even seeing a minor change or a positive change from someone who wouldn’t have any experience of being in the gym, or any experience of weights – those moments can be really, really inspiring.”

As for Bodyplan, he is working on a location for training clients and may build a space at his home to facilitate the project. He also hopes to expand it in the future – as long as he can ensure he keeps his high standards.

“That’s the vision and plan,” he says. “If my name is attached to something, I want to make sure it’s a quality premium product.”

Curriculum Vitae

Name: Peter Stringer

Age: 43

Position: Founder of the new fitness business www.peterstringer.ie

Experience: Former Munster and Ireland rugby scrum-half

Lives: Blarney, Co Cork

Education: Presentation Brothers College. Chemistry at UCC

Family: Married to Debbie. Sons Noah (4) and Oscar (18 months)

Favourite TV series: The Night Manager

Favourite book: Atomic Habits by James Clear

Business Lessons

What advice do you have for people who have to change careers?

A lot of guys who finish playing rugby find themselves stuck in a desk job, and it might become just a job to pick up a paycheque. For me, I’m trying to find something that I genuinely have a passion for, something I’ve a love for that inspires me every day just to work.



How can people who are stuck in desk jobs manage to remain fit?

When I’m at my desk a lot, I just stand and I’m always on the move, keeping my feet moving. Now I’m in the car a lot and sitting at the desk, so whereas I never would have had any issues before, I just find that I start to seize up a bit. So it’s meeting people outside and walking while you can.