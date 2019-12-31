Pet project: Supervet Noel sees profits rise at specialist surgery
Laois-born TV 'Supervet' Prof Noel Fitzpatrick has increased the pre-tax profit at his UK-based specialist veterinary surgery and animal cancer treatment business to £412,000 (€482,000), according to recently filed accounts for the year to the end of March.
Turnover at the company, which carries out pioneering surgery on pets, including fitting bionic limbs, was up slightly by just over £60,000 on the previous year, to £10,579,140.
Bank borrowings for the business had increased to £6.28m, after expanding its surgery facilities. The business increased its retained earnings to £1.965m. The accounts also reveal that the firm more than halved its bad debts, from £196,882 the previous year, to £80,962.
Charges at Prof Fitzpatrick's surgery, which employs 179 staff, range from £105 for an emergency supplement to as much as £8,000 for a hip replacement, according to a price list on the Fitzpatrick Referrals website.
The number of clinical staff employed by the firm has reduced slightly, to 139 from 146 the previous year.
The accounts said that the "ever increasing corporatisation of the veterinary sector presents a mounting challenge to independent practices".
They note that the business has "stabilised income and remodelled its cost profile".
Last year, the firm blamed a drop in profits on "being unable to meet all demand for its services due to an unexpected reduction in the number of senior clinicians".
In the UK, there are at least six corporate vet groups competing with independent practices for qualified staff, who are in high demand.
Corporate groups can generally offer better pay and more standard working hours.
Burnout, work-related stress and mental health issues are prevalent among vets, according to veterinary journals.
The past year saw Prof Fitzpatrick and his senior team recruit a senior surgeon in neurology and an internal medicine specialist, both of whom are interested in innovative treatment techniques. The new recruits will be using the latest software, 3D printing and other relevant technology.
The vet starred in the 14th series of his Channel 4 TV show earlier in the year, and during the summer trapped himself in a cage in a van to highlight the problem of puppy farming, and the conditions in which such animals are kept.
Irish Independent