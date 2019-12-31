Pet project: Supervet Noel sees profits rise at specialist surgery

Laois-born TV 'Supervet' Prof Noel Fitzpatrick has increased the pre-tax profit at his UK-based specialist veterinary surgery and animal cancer treatment business to £412,000 (€482,000), according to recently filed accounts for the year to the end of March.

Turnover at the company, which carries out pioneering surgery on pets, including fitting bionic limbs, was up slightly by just over £60,000 on the previous year, to £10,579,140.

Bank borrowings for the business had increased to £6.28m, after expanding its surgery facilities. The business increased its retained earnings to £1.965m. The accounts also reveal that the firm more than halved its bad debts, from £196,882 the previous year, to £80,962.

Charges at Prof Fitzpatrick's surgery, which employs 179 staff, range from £105 for an emergency supplement to as much as £8,000 for a hip replacement, according to a price list on the Fitzpatrick Referrals website.

