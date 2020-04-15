| 1.7°C Dublin

Perrigo's €1.64bn Irish tax bill case delayed over virus

Revenue Commissioners issued huge tax demand against US group in relation to its acquisition of Ireland's Elan

Perrigo's operational centre in Allegan, Michigan.

John Mulligan

A HIGH Court trial over a €1.64bn tax demand made by the Revenue Commissioners against US pharmaceutical group Perrigo will not proceed as planned next week due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Perrigo, which has its corporate headquarters in Dublin, wanted the hearing to go ahead despite the lockdown, by imposing strict conditions on the number of people attending the trial each day and subjecting the courtroom to a deep cleaning at the end of each session.

The drug company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a $7.1bn (€6.5bn) market capitalisation, has previously said it wanted a speedy resolution to the litigation.