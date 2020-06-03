A LEGAL challenge by US drug company Perrigo aimed at quashing a €1.64bn tax assessment raised on it by the Revenue Commissioners will formally open before the High Court today after a day's postponement due to social distancing rules.

The case, which will now be heard via video-link, involves a "unique and complex" claim by Perrigo that it had a legitimate expectation that Revenue would not raise such an assessment as a result of words and conduct of Revenue over some time, the court was told yesterday.

Revenue maintains Perrigo owes the €1.64bn because of its purchase of Irish pharma group Elan in 2013 and the sale by Elan eight months previously of its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to Biogen, its partner in the drug's development.

Paul Sreenan SC, for Perrigo, said yesterday that he will be referring in his opening of the case to a chronology of events that relate to dealings with Revenue over a number of years.

His side will refer to corporation tax returns, assurances of tax compliance, how claims were addressed by Revenue and other matters resulting in his client having the legitimate expectation contended for, counsel outlined.

He said he would be referring to law concerning legitimate expectation, unfairness, abuse of power and constitutional rights, and would apply that law to the facts of this case.

Mr Justice Denis McDonald said that he wanted counsel, during the opening, to identify those parts of Perrigo's statement of grounds which set out the representations being relied on to support the claim of legitimate expectation.

Mr Sreenan said this was in many ways "a unique and complex" case in relation to legitimate expectation and that claim was being made, not just on the basis of representations but on the conduct of Revenue over time and implied representations.

The case was essentially that, by words and conduct, Revenue accepted the applicant was engaged in a trade that involved the disposition of intellectual property, he added.

Paul O'Higgins SC, for Revenue, said he was anxious the Revenue affidavits would be comprehensively set out to the court during Mr Sreenan's opening.

Arriving in court yesterday, Judge McDonald noted that there were 17 people were in attendance, exceeding the courtroom's capacity, which had been set at 15 following the coronavirus outbreak.

At his request, the sides were asked to take further instructions on whether the case should be heard remotely.#

Irish Independent