Pernod Ricard-owned Irish Distillers acquire craft beer producer Eight Degrees Brewing

It's the first ever brewer within the Pernod Ricard stable.

Founded in 2010 in Mitchelstown by Australian Cameron Wallace and New Zealander Scott Baigent, the company’s lines also include Howling Gale Pale Irish Ale.

Details of the acquisition will be released this afternoon, it’s believed.

Eight Degrees was backed by Enterprise Ireland, and its ordinary share capital remains entirely owned by its two founders.

Irish Distillers portfolio of brands includes Jameson, one of the world’s top-selling whiskies, as well as other drinks such as Powers and Cork Dry Gin.