Pernod Ricard agrees new US distribution of Powers whiskey

Pernod Ricard, the French alcohol conglomerate that owns Irish Distillers, has agreed a new US importation and distribution deal for a portfolio of brands, including Powers, with Lafayette Imports.

The importation and distribution deal with Lafayette Imports will see it take on Powers Irish Whiskey, Plymouth Gin and a range of Irish whiskey brands including Knappogue Castle and Clontarf. Lafayette will be taking over from Pernod Ricard USA.

Brendan Buckley, international marketing director at Irish Distillers, said the move would help brands like Powers get the level of attention needed.

“We will be working hand in glove with [Lafayette Imports],” he said. “We now have people on the Lafayette team who want to engage and talk with us and invest behind the brand in the way we would have always liked to have done.”

Buckley said Powers would be a “standout brand” within Lafayette’s US portfolio.

“This is a step change for Powers,” he said.

“I believe this will be the start of a recovery for the brand. It has been flat for a number of years now.”

Sunday Indo Business