Permanent TSB’s pre-tax profits rise to €26m in first half of 2023

Permanent TSB (PTSB) returned to “sustainable” profitability in the first half of the year as the bank reported an pre-tax profit of €26m.

PTSB reported an loss before tax of €36m in the same period last year.

Underlying profit before tax rose to €86m from a loss of €2m in 2022.

This growth was driven by a surge in net interest income in the six-month period. Net interest income jumped by 92pc year-on-year to €298m as a result of interest rate hikes and higher average loan volumes following the acquisition of Ulster Bank assets.

The bank also reported “strong” new lending of €1.4bn across the period, 36pc higher than at the same point in 2022.

Its new mortgage market share rose to 23.1pc, up from 16.3pc in June 2022. New mortgage lending of €1.3bn reflected a 41pc increase year-on-year.

New consumer term lending was up 20pc to €60m, with 80pc of new term lending coming directly through its digital channels.

SME lending was €60m in the first half of 2023, down 14pc. The total SME loan book is now around €1bn following the migration of the Ulster Bank micro-SME loan book in February, as well as the migration of Ulster Bank’s asset finance business last month.

Overall, the bank’s performing loan book of €20.4bn is €1.3bn higher than it was at the end of December last year, driven by the acquisition of Ulster Bank assets.

The bank’s non-performing loans, valued at €700m, are now €71m lower when compared to June 2022, according to the bank.

The bank’s underlying net interest margin (NIM) - a key measure of bank profitability – of 2.29c, was 88 basis points higher than the corresponding period in 2022 and 75 basis points higher than at the end of last year.

PTSB’s underlying costs jumped 21pc to €228m. The bank attributed this to the expansion of the business as both staff and customer numbers rise.

Exceptional costs rose to €60m from €34m in June 2022, related to the cost of the Ulster Bank transaction.

Income for the year is now expected to be around €680m, up 5pc from previous guidance as the interest rate trajectory moves higher than the bank had previously assumed.

Operating costs for the full year are anticipated to be 25pc higher than 2022, more than previous guidance. This was attributed to the new businesses, the absorption of higher depreciation charges and investment in new initiatives.

“Our first half performance shows real momentum in our business as we return to sustainable profitability, evidenced by our underlying profit before tax of €86 million. We continued to support our customers with new lending of €1.4bn; an increase of 36pc year-on-year,” chief executive Eamonn Crowley said.

“Despite a challenging economic backdrop, we look forward to the remainder of the year with confidence,” he added.