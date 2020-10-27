Permanent TSB sells buy-to-let performing loans for €1.2bn

Permanent TSB is selling a performing buy-to-let loan book to Citi Bank for €1.2bn.

The sale involves around 3,700 loan accounts, which are linked to 3,400 borrowers.

After a period of six months the legal title of the loans and the loan servicing will be with Pepper Finance.

Permanent TSB will continue to service the loans, which have an average balance of €375,000, for the next six months, according to a statement from the bank.

Citi intend to syndicate the portfolio of loans via securitisation following completion of the acquisition. The securitisation of the portfolio will have no impact on customers, PTSB said.

The terms and conditions of individual loan accounts are unaffected by this transaction and will continue to apply.

None of the accounts that have received a payment break due to Covid-19 are included in the transaction.

The portfolio has a gross balance sheet value of €1.4bn, a net book value of €1.2bn and an overall risk weight intensity of around 80pc.

At the end of last year, the loans generated gross interest income of €15m and an operating profit of approximately €2m.

Following the deal, the bank’s non-performing loan ratio will increase to 7.7pc from 7pc.

Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley said: “This transaction will increase the bank’s transitional total capital ratio by 2.1pc, strengthen the balance sheet and provide us with resources to compete in our core markets of personal mortgages, personal lending and SME lending.”

The bank is writing to all customers, whose loans are included in the transaction, to inform them of this development today.

Permanent TSB was advised on the transaction by KPMG, Mason Hayes & Curran and Clifford Chance.

