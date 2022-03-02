Permanent TSB reports profit of €17m for 2021

Permanent TSB (PTSB) has reported an underlying profit before tax of €17m for last year, a swing on the loss of €109m in 2020.

It's loss before tax was €21m, down from a loss before tax of €166m the prior year, according to its annual results.

The State-backed bank reported “strong” new lending of €2.1bn, 44pc higher compared to 2020.

Its new mortgage market share here increased to 17.8pc in 2021, up from 15.3pc at December 2020, helped by a 45pc increase in new mortgages, outperforming the mortgage market which grew by 25pc.

New consumer term lending of €93m last year reduced by 4pc compared to 2020. The bank said this was impacted by the slowdown in demand over the last two years as a result of higher household deposits and the Covid-19 pandemic.

SME lending of €98m in 2021 reflects an increase of around 104pc from the prior period.

PTSB said it continues “to build on our SME service offering through a number of partnerships including our partnership with the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI).”

However, total income was 4pc lower year on year and the bank’s underlying net interest margin (NIM) - a key measure of bank profitability – of 1.76pc, was three basis points lower than 2020.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio reduced from 7.6pc at 31 December 2020 to 5.5pc at the end of last year.

PTSB’s costs increased 5pc to €345m on the back of continued investment in the business, it said.

The bank reported exceptional costs of €38m last year, €19m lower than in 2020. These costs mainly relate to the deal to acquire a portion of Ulster Bank’s Retail and SME businesses.

“2021 was a transformational year for Permanent TSB as the bank signed a legally binding agreement with NatWest Group and Ulster Bank to acquire approximately €7.6bn of the Ulster Bank Retail, SME and Asset Finance business in the Republic of Ireland,” Eamonn Crowley, chief executive of PTSB, said.

“Coupled with positive organic growth, this once in a generation opportunity will enable the bank to grow its mortgage book by over 40pc, triple its SME business relative to today, increase its branch network by circa 30pc, and welcome circa 450 new colleagues to the bank.

We are also preparing to welcome Ulster Bank deposit and current account customers who will need a new provider with an attractive offering, a strong community and customer ethos, and a nationwide branch network that is growing,” he added.