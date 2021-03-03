Permanent TSB reports loss of €166m for 2020

Lender Permanent TSB has reported a loss before tax of €166m in respect of last year.

The bank has set aside €155m of an impairment charge to deal with potential economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total new lending of around €1.4bn was 15pc lower in 2020 compared to prior year, according to annual results from the group.

The bank said its market share of new mortgage lending was 15.3pc in respect of last year.

A “strong” lending performance, particularly in the second half of the year, led to a 43pc increase in new mortgage drawdowns compared to the first half of 2020.

Mortgage applications also increased significantly in the second half of 2020, it added.

PTSB said its non-performing loans (NPL) of €1.1bn increased by about €80m year on year, with the NPL ratio increasing by about 120 basis points to 7.6pc. The increase in the NPL ratio is primarily as a result of the reduction in gross loans due to the performing loan sale transaction Glenbeigh II.

Net interest income – a key measure of bank’s performance – was 4pc lower when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Operating costs of €329m at the bank, including €5m of Covid-19 costs, are €1m lower year-on-year.

Eamonn Crowley, chief executive of PTSB, said: “Despite the challenges that 2020 brought, I am confident that the bank is in a strong position to make the most of the opportunities that will arise in the post-pandemic recovery phase.”

“While 2020 was a loss making year for the bank, the second half of the year saw the bank increase its new lending volumes and transactional activity as the economy began to reopen. Our active mortgage offer pipeline is at a strong level and positions us well to continue our strong performance into 2021.”

Las year PTSB incurred €31m in restricting costs, which it said were associated with its “Enterprise Transformation programme.” This programme will focus on organisational structure, digital ways of working, and a review of its property footprint.

PTSB added that it is in early discussions with NatWest in relation to acquiring certain elements of the Ulster Bank businesses in the Republic of Ireland. This includes certain retail and small and medium enterprise assets, liabilities and operations.

Until an acquisition is finally concluded there is no certainty it will happen, the bank said.

Online Editors