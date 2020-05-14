Permanent TSB expects €50m hit from Covid in the first half of the year

Permanent TSB said it expects to take a hit of €50m in impairment charges on its loan book for the first half of this year due to the impact of the coronavirus.

In the first three months of this year the lender did not experience loan losses related to Covid-19. On the back of this it said its asset quality “remained stable with no material movement in the staging of assets.”

However, with the economic outlook very uncertain, the bank warned that new lending this year could reduce by around 40pc – 50pc of 2019 volumes.

Meanwhile, total new lending volumes of €0.35bn increased by 1pc year-on-year in the three months to March 31, according to a trading update from the group.

The bank's market share of new mortgage lending of 14.7pc was down from 15.1pc in the same period last year.

Permanent TSB’s net interest margin – a key measure of a bank’s profitability – was 1.8pc, which was inline with last year. The net interest margin is expected to decline due to the low interest environment.

Non-performing loans at March 31 remained “broadly in line” with the balances at the end of December.

Elsewhere, customer deposits of €17.3bn at March 31 are €0.1bn higher than December 31, with current account balances up 5pc from December.

Jeremy Masding, outgoing CEO of Permanent TSB, said: “Business and financial performance remained stable in Q1, albeit with a decline in new lending towards the end of the quarter as the Covid-19 situation unfolded.”

“The economic impact and outlook is challenging with the long term consequences of Covid-19 largely dependent on its severity and, the ensuing timeline over which business activity and employment levels begin to recover.”

