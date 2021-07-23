| 22.1°C Dublin

Permanent TSB deal for Ulster Bank assets should enhance value

The terms of the deal imply a value for the enlarged PTSB of about €1bn

The Irish Government owns a 75pc stake in PTSB worth slightly more than €400m Expand

The Irish Government owns a 75pc stake in PTSB worth slightly more than €400m

Jon Ihle

Permanent TSB has agreed to potentially acquire €7.6bn of Ulster Bank assets in a deal that would make British state-controlled bank NatWest a major shareholder in the Irish lender.

Under a new memorandum of understanding between the three banks, Ulster Bank would transfer its non-tracker mortgage book, its SME lending portfolio and the Lombard asset finance business to PTSB.

In a somewhat unusual twist, the transaction is to be financed partly by NatWest, Ulster Bank’s owner, taking a 20pc equity stake in PTSB, with the remainder of the consideration paid in cash from PTSB to NatWest.

