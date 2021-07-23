Permanent TSB deal for Ulster Bank assets should enhance value

Permanent TSB has agreed to potentially acquire €7.6bn of Ulster Bank assets in a deal that would make British state-controlled bank NatWest a major shareholder in the Irish lender.

Under a new memorandum of understanding between the three banks, Ulster Bank would transfer its non-tracker mortgage book, its SME lending portfolio and the Lombard asset finance business to PTSB.

In a somewhat unusual twist, the transaction is to be financed partly by NatWest, Ulster Bank’s owner, taking a 20pc equity stake in PTSB, with the remainder of the consideration paid in cash from PTSB to NatWest.

The terms of the deal imply a value for the enlarged PTSB of about €1bn – far greater than its current market capitalisation of circa €550m – and a contribution from NatWest of roughly €200m in equity, according to estimates by Goodbody.

The new capital structure would see the British bank retaining “skin in the game” despite announcing in February that it was making a strategic exit from the Irish banking market for commercial reasons.

Perhaps more significantly, it would also involve the Irish and British governments sharing ownership of a bank amidst ongoing post-Brexit tensions.

The Irish Government now owns a 75pc stake in PTSB worth slightly more than €400m while the UK government retains a controlling majority in NatWest that it is slowly selling down.

Assuming NatWest comes in as a major shareholder, the Irish Government would get diluted down to a somewhat smaller stake in a larger entity, or what Goodbody called “significant incremental value for existing shareholders”.

In effect, the State would retain majority control of a more robust, competitive and diversified bank in PTSB with the financial assistance of NatWest while effectively getting paid in a higher market value for its asset.

PTSB CEO Eamonn Crowley said his bank had “no visibility” through to NatWest’s main shareholder, the British government, through its negotiations, which he added were conducted on purely commercial terms.

In any case, as NatWest would be a financial rather than strategic investor, with a non-controlling stake, they are unlikely to stay on the share register for too long either.

The potential acquisition of Ulster Bank assets would represent a decisive move into SME banking for PTSB, which has traditionally been a personal bank focused on the mortgage market.

The addition of significant Ulster Bank mortgage assets would also firm up PTSB’s competitive profile in that segment of the market.

“This potential transaction complements our growth strategy and will accelerate the delivery of Permanent TSB’s ambition of becoming Ireland’s best personal and small business bank,” said Mr Crowley.

“We see this as a once in a generation opportunity to fast-track the growth of an Irish bank with a strong community and customer service ethos that has evolved over its 200-year history.”

For the taxpayer, then, the deal on offer represents good value. It beefs up the subscale PTSB into a viable third-force, the unicorn of Irish banking.

The average banking customer probably fares less well, however.

The potential deal also involves the transfer of 25 Ulster Bank branches into the PTSB network, along with up to 500 Ulster Bank employees who service the retail and SME business lines under negotiation.

That gives PTSB a relatively small network of 99 branches and leaves many communities with reduced local choice.

Significantly, current and savings accounts are not part of the planned transaction, although both PTSB and Ulster Bank are working to persuade Ulster Bank customers to voluntarily switch.

Ulster Bank is also reportedly in talks with AIB over the sale of its tracker book, which would be the last major portfolio of assets to go in the bank’s phased withdrawal.

AIB already agreed last month to acquire Ulster bank’s €4.2bn large SME and corporate lending portfolio.

Taken together with Bank of Ireland’s mooted acquisition of KBC Bank Ireland’s business, the moves will leave just three full-service banks in the Irish market, severely constraining choice and competition for most customers.

Bank of Ireland and AIB are also acquiring Ireland’s biggest stockbrokers, Davy and Goodbody, respectively, further consolidating the sector.

However, analysts see a silver lining in the greater market concentration: margins should improve, offering an opportunity for the Government to potentially sell down its holdings in the three remaining banks, thereby reducing taxpayer exposure to the banking sector.

PTSB, Ulster and NatWest said they would work towards signing legally binding agreements by the fourth quarter of this year with an eye to completing the transaction within 18 months, so this won’t exactly happen quickly, however.