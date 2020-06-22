Permanent TSB confirms Crowley appointment as chief executive

Permanent TSB has confirmed the appointment of Eamonn Crowley as chief executive.

Mr Crowley is currently the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) and a member of the board.

He has been seen a favourite for the position since out-going CEO Jeremy Masding announced he was stepping down last year.

In a statement today, the bank said the regulatory fitness and probity assessment process and consultation with the Minister for Finance in respect of the appointment has also completed.

Prior to joining Permanent TSB in 2017, Mr Crowley held a number of senior executive roles, including, CFO of Bank Santander Poland and chief operating officer of AIB’s Central and Eastern Europe Division.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Crowley said: “My immediate priority will be to navigate the impact of Covid-19 on our customers and on the bank itself over the coming months.

I am committed to working hard every day to build trust with our customers and continuing to evolve banking culture for the better.”

For an interim period, pending the appointment of a new CFO, Mr. Crowley will continue to perform the bank’s chief financial officer duties.

The CFO recruitment process has commenced, supported by international search firm Heidricks & Struggles, a statement from the bank said.

Meanwhile Jeremy Masding will leave the company at the start of next month.

