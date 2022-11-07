Permanent TSB completes acquisition of Ulster Bank retail business

Permanent TSB (PTSB) has now completed its acquisition of Ulster Bank’s performing non-tracker residential mortgage business.

The portfolio comprises loans with a value of €6.2bn. Of this total amount, €5.2bn is being migrated today, while the remaining €1bn is expected to be transferred in the second quarter of next year but no later than the final quarter of 2023.

Following the migration, PTSB will now add 56,000 new customers who are connected to around 36,000 accounts.

This acquisition now increases the size of PTSB’s mortgage book by around 40pc, according to a statement from the bank.

PTSB said it will commence communications with the customers connected to these accounts in the coming weeks, with a dedicated online hub now being created to support the transfers.

The cost of this activity was around €4.8bn.

A number of Ulster Bank employees will now transfer banks, with 113 of those assigned to the portfolio now joining PTSB or its service partner Pepper Finance.

PTSB is also acquiring 25 existing Ulster Bank branches, increasing its footprint by 30pc. These locations will shut in January before re-opening as PTSB branches towards the end of that month or February next year.

The transaction related to the acquisition of these branches, as well as the SME and asset finance business, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

An additional 230 Ulster Bank employees who are assigned to these branches or the SME and Asset Finance businesses will also now be entitled to move to Ulster Bank.

PTSB has opened more than 100,000 new current accounts so far this year. This reflects a rise of 250pc on the same period last year.

PTSB also reported that the bank has opened over 35,000 new deposit accounts in the year to date, a rise of 80pc from 2021.

“Today is a step-change for the Bank because we are growing our mortgage book by approximately 40%,” said PTSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley.

“Together with our imminent acquisitions of Ulster Bank's SME and asset finance businesses and 25 of its branches, we are generating greater scale and becoming a much stronger competitive force in Irish retail banking, with many more personal and SME customers, a branch presence in even more communities nationwide, and a significantly larger platform for future growth.”