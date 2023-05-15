Permanent TSB completes acquisition of Ulster Bank mortgages

Permanent TSB (PTSB) has completed its acquisition of Ulster Bank’s performing non-tracker residential mortgage business in Ireland.

The portfolio comprises 8,000 loans with a value of €915m connected to 11,000 customers and will boost PTSB’s mortgage book by 4pc.

This acquisition by the bank forms part of a broader transaction to acquire elements of Ulster Bank’s retail, SME and asset finance business in Ireland.

Last November, PTSB acquired €5.2bn of Ulster Bank’s mortgage loans, with the total transferred now rising to €6.1bn.

Both acquisitions have increased the size of PTSB’s mortgage book by around 40pc, according to a statement from the bank.

PTSB said it will commence communications with the customers connected to these accounts in the coming weeks, with a dedicated online hub being created to support the transfers.

Around 350 Ulster Bank employees will move or join PTSB, with the bank also set to create a further 400 roles this year.

PTSB has also acquired 25 former Ulster Bank branches, increasing its footprint by 30pc. These locations re-opened as PTSB locations at the beginning of this year.

The bank said it will now complete the acquisition of the Lombard Asset Finance business shortly, which will then conclude the transaction between PTSB and Ulster Bank.

“I am delighted to reach another major milestone in our acquisition of certain elements of Ulster Bank’s business as we as we welcome 11,000 more mortgage customers to Permanent TSB, in addition to the over 200,000 customers that we welcomed to the bank in 2022,” chief executive Eamonn Crowley said.