Permanent TSB completes acquisition of Ulster Bank assets

Permanent TSB (PTSB) has completed its acquisition of Ulster Bank assets worth around €6.75bn.

The bank confirmed today that it had completed the final migration of Ulster Bank’s Lombard asset finance business, which has now commenced trading as Permanent TSB Asset Finance.

The acquisition will increase the size of PTSB’s business lending by around 200pc when incorporating the acquisition of Ulster Bank’s performing micro-SME loan book earlier this year.

The asset finance business currently comprises around 23,000 agreements with a value of around €500m. These agreements are linked to around 18,000 personal, business and commercial accounts, with PTSB set to write to these customers in the coming weeks to update them on the transfer.

Around 66 Ulster Bank employees who were assigned to the former Lombard business have now transferred to Permanent TSB Asset Finance following the migration.

Following this migration, the bank has now completed its broader acquisition of €6.75bn of Ulster Bank assets.

As well as the asset finance business, this deal included the performing non-tracker residential mortgage book of Ulster Bank, valued at €6.1bn, which was acquired in November 2022 and May 2023.

The acquisition also included 25 Ulster Bank locations across Ireland, which now operate as PTSB branches.

PTSB also acquired the performing micro-SME loan book of Ulster Bank in February, which had a value of €165m.

A total of over 330 Ulster Bank employees have also moved to PTSB following the deal.

"Lombard is already a successful and well-established business, supported by a team of experienced colleagues in addition to a network of committed authorised Credit Intermediaries,” chief executive Eamonn Crowley said.

"I have no doubt this business will continue to go from strength to strength as Permanent TSB Asset Finance, propelling us forward in achieving our Ambition of being Ireland’s best personal and small business bank.”