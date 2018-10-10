Permanent TSB boss to insist to politicians he didn't mislead anyone when he vowed not to sell performing mortgages to vulture funds

PERMANENT TSB boss Jeremy Masding is to insist to politicians that he did not mislead anyone when he insisted he would not sell performing mortgages to a vulture fund.

The bank is selling 7,400 are owner-occupier mortgages and a further 3,300 buy-to-let loans to an affiliate of the Lone Star fund.

The bank has continually insisted that the controversial sale would only involve loans that are in default.

But mortgage debt campaigners have accused Permanent TSB of including performing mortgages in the €1.3bn portfolio sale.

But Mr Masding is set to tell the Oireachtas Finance Committee tomorrow that only loans that are non-performing are being sold.

He will tell the committee: “To date, when we have reviewed the various cases that have been highlighted in the media on this issue, we have seen no evidence that any of the relevant loans were incorrectly classified as non-performing at the relevant cut-off date by reference to the rules and guidelines of our regulator, the SSM [the Single Supervisory Mechanism].”

The bank boss is set to insist that it is bound by definitions of what constitutes a non-performing loans put in place by regulators.

The chief executive of the bank will tell the committee members that non-performing loans are those that are in default of the original terms of the mortgage contract.

Mortgages are also defined as non-performing if they are linked to a buy-to-let mortgage where the repayments terms are not being met.

This means some customers who are meeting the terms of their home loan, but not meeting the repayment terms of a buy-to-let loan.

Mr Masding will also say loans have to be deemed non-performing if there is no clear evidence that the borrowers are capable of honouring those terms by the end of the contract.

TDs and senators are expected to challenge the bank vigorously.

