Permanent TSB appoints chief financial officer

Permanent TSB has appointed Nicola O’Brien as the bank’s chief financial officer. She will also join the board as an executive director, with the appointment taking effect immediately.

Ms O’Brien has worked at PTSB for over 5 years and currently holds the role of head of finance and investor relations at the bank.

Prior to her time at PTSB, Ms O’Brien also worked in a number of senior roles at Bank of Ireland including head of finance group customer operations and head of group finance strategy.

Ms O’Brien will now take over the role from Declan Norgrove who was appointed as the interim CFO last November.

The appointment of Ms O’Brien comes following a “competitive selection process”, according to the bank.

Current chief executive Eamonn Crowley previously held the role of chief financial officer until June 2020 when he was promoted to the top job.

“Nicola’s strong business acumen and in-depth knowledge of Permanent TSB will be of huge value to the Bank, particularly as we complete the acquisition of certain elements of the Ulster Bank business in the months ahead,” said Mr Crowley.

“I am delighted to be taking up the role of CFO at Permanent TSB and to be joining the Permanent TSB Executive Committee and Board,” said Ms O’Brien.

“The bank is undergoing an exciting transformation and is well positioned for significant growth and I look forward to working with Eamonn and the wider team to bring Permanent TSB to its next stage,” she added.