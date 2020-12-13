Pepper Ireland's buyer sees 'bright' future in bad loans

Pepper Ireland manages loans sold on by the likes of Bank of Scotland (Ireland). Stock picture

Link Group, the Australian-listed firm which is buying Pepper Ireland, has said the post-Covid non-performing loan (NPL) cycle across Europe means a "very bright" future for its enlarged business.

Pepper European Services (PES) and Link's BCM, which will combine after the deal, services NPLs or bad loans.

Earlier this year, Link agreed to acquire PES in a deal worth €200m. It includes Pepper Ireland, which counts over 500 employees across Shannon and Dublin. At the end of last year, the Irish firm had €18bn of assets, including 60,000 residential mortgages, some 80pc of which were performing loans, and 10,000 commercial loan accounts.

The deal for PES is under investigation by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. The watchdog said the investigation was needed to establish whether the merger of Pepper Ireland with Link's BCM business could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the State. During a business update with analysts, Andrew MacLachlan, the chief financial officer of Link, commented on the potential combination and the post-Covid NPL cycle. "We remain very positive about the PES acquisition with growth prospects for the combined BCM-PES business very bright over the medium term as a result of the next NPL cycle in Europe post-Covid," he said. MacLachlan also said Link continues to engage with the competition watchdog and expects the acquisition of PES to be completed in the second half of the financial year 2021. Pepper Ireland manages loans sold on by the likes of Bank of Scotland (Ireland), after it pulled out of this market, Permanent TSB and Danske Bank, along with loans sold by vulture funds like CarVal. It recorded a 25pc rise in revenues to €52m in the year before its sale. In October 2019, Ulster Bank transferred the management of over 3,000 non-performing mortgages to Pepper. In September, Pepper said it was going to cease its commercial-lending business in Ireland, citing "increasingly challenging market conditions". It is to continue managing and administering existing facilities. PES employs over 880 people across Europe, and also operates subsidiaries in the UK, Spain, Greece, and Cyprus. It has around €40bn of assets under management. Combined, Link and PES will have around €130bn of assets under management. Link, which employs around 530 people here, declined to add any further comment.