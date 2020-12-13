| 7.3°C Dublin

Pepper Ireland's buyer sees 'bright' future in bad loans

Link Group predicts good growth prospects in Europe after Covid

Pepper Ireland manages loans sold on by the likes of Bank of Scotland (Ireland). Stock picture Expand

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

Link Group, the Australian-listed firm which is buying Pepper Ireland, has said the post-Covid non-performing loan (NPL) cycle across Europe means a "very bright" future for its enlarged business.

Pepper European Services (PES) and Link's BCM, which will combine after the deal, services NPLs or bad loans.

Earlier this year, Link agreed to acquire PES in a deal worth €200m. It includes Pepper Ireland, which counts over 500 employees across Shannon and Dublin. At the end of last year, the Irish firm had €18bn of assets, including 60,000 residential mortgages, some 80pc of which were performing loans, and 10,000 commercial loan accounts.

