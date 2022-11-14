| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘People like to know the fabric is woven in Ireland’ – slow fashion starts at home for mother-daughter team behind Mise Tusa

Fashion designer Meritta Gorman-Geoghegan and her daughter Bridget Expand

Close

Fashion designer Meritta Gorman-Geoghegan and her daughter Bridget

Fashion designer Meritta Gorman-Geoghegan and her daughter Bridget

Fashion designer Meritta Gorman-Geoghegan and her daughter Bridget

Caoimhe Gordon

IT would be a struggle to walk down a main street in Ireland and not see ‘& son’ or ‘& sons’ tacked to the name of a business.

The suffix is so ubiquitous, on everything from butchers and bakers to law firms and accountants, that the appearance of ‘and daughter’ is always a shock to the system. 

Most Watched

Privacy