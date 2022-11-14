‘People like to know the fabric is woven in Ireland’ – slow fashion starts at home for mother-daughter team behind Mise Tusa

IT would be a struggle to walk down a main street in Ireland and not see ‘& son’ or ‘& sons’ tacked to the name of a business.

The suffix is so ubiquitous, on everything from butchers and bakers to law firms and accountants, that the appearance of ‘and daughter’ is always a shock to the system.

The reality of family businesses is that mother-daughter dynamics have always been an important, if somewhat hidden, phenomenon. That veil is starting to lift.

Galway-based fashion designer Meritta Gorman-Geoghegan and her daughter Bridget are a case in point.

The mother and daughter are working together to lead sustainable fashion brand Mise Tusa.

Both grew up around clothes.

“The story is that Mom made her first suit when she was nine years old,” Bridget said.

“I was always making for the dogs,” Meritta said. “But that was the first suit I made for myself. I wasn’t allowed to use the sewing machine, so I had to sew it all by hand.”

In 1992, when Meritta was pregnant with Bridget, she founded the Ail Ruin Design Centre in Clarinbridge, Co Galway.

Ail Riun’s retail business featured international labels, as well as some of Meritta’s designs.

Bridget grew up “on the shop floor”, but initially went her own way, leaving to study Law and Human Rights.

She could not kick the fashion habit, but was working away from the family business, in London, until circumstances intervened and the pandemic struck.

“I was working in marketing for Selfridges in London and then I came back for essentially St Patrick’s Day, just for one weekend, and ended up staying three months because of Covid and furlough and everything,” she said.

The need to fill their days during lockdown pushed the pair to work together.

“We probably can’t sit still,” Bridget said.

At the time, Meritta was completing a postgraduate degree in creative and cultural entrepreneurship with Trinity College Dublin.

The two joined forces last year to launch a new clothing brand, Mise Tusa, available in what was formerly the Ail Ruin design centre.

A big element of the brand is consciously distancing itself from fast fashion and the industry focus on churning out huge volumes of replaceable garments, shipped rapidly over the globe.

Instead, the brand features one-off designs and a multifunctional ‘movement’ collection.

The clothes are designed and made in their own studio in the west of Ireland.

“I think a lot of people have awoken to buying less and buying better and buying local,” Bridget said.

“I find some people come in, they like to know that the fabric of a certain piece is woven in Ireland and made locally.”

Local provenance does not mean a restricted customer base, however.

Social media reach has soared since the brand’s launch. Traffic to the website is also high. Many customers use it as a “source of information” before visiting the store.

They have also made targeted entries to international markets

Earlier this year, Mise Tusa opened a pop-up shop in Paris for two months.

The team is currently busy preparing for a London pop-up shop that will open this week and run until the beginning of next month.

The UK push has been complicated by red tape, Bridget said.

“You know with Brexit and everything there’s been a lot more involved in this. It’s been a lot of paperwork and dealing with different people,” she said.

But spreading the word in European fashion capitals feeds into what Meritta views as the brand’s core purpose.

“A lot of women along the way lose themselves and lose their own sense of style,” she said.

“What can we bring that is positive for women out of what we do?

“I think there’s a lot of awakening to menopause and everything at the moment and I find a lot of our clients are on that page as well.

“That’s the satisfying thing. People get to feel how they want to feel in their own skin and their own clothes.”

Back to that mother-daughter dynamic. How do they manage to avoid talking business all the time?

“We’re probably very happy talking about it,” Meritta said. “It’s (an issue for) the other people around us more than anything.”

Work-life balance is something they are conscious of, however.

“We’ve been talking a lot about wanting to simplify things and have a bit more structure to when we’re on, when we’re off, when Mom’s designing, when we have a pop-up,” Bridget said.

“I think you hear it all the time from people in business, it’s very easy to be all consuming, constantly asking ‘what’s next?’ and you’re always busy.

“So, you need to think about the life you want alongside it and how you can make it work best for you.”