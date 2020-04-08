| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'People are surprised when they realise it's me driving the tractor, but they get used to it'

Louise Crowley, dairy farmer at Tullovin Castle Farm in conversation with Mary McCarthy

Social scene: Dairy farmer Louise Crowley is a key link in her local community Expand

Close

Social scene: Dairy farmer Louise Crowley is a key link in her local community

Social scene: Dairy farmer Louise Crowley is a key link in her local community

Social scene: Dairy farmer Louise Crowley is a key link in her local community

Mary McCarthy

Cows, not cowed

Myself and my dad run the farm together and have 150 milking cows. He would shoot me if he knew half of what I put up on Instagram. There are a lot of women farmers on social media and we have useful group chats.

If I have a problem, I can post I am having a bad day and seek advice. Usually, someone will answer the same thing happened to them and we share solutions; every farmer goes through similar issues.