Penneys workers in line for 2.25pc pay increase after court decision

The Labour Court has recommended a pay increase of 2.25pc for 5,000 workers at Penneys.

However, the recommended pay increase falls short of the 3.4pc rise that the Mandate union was seeking on behalf of its members at the Primark company.

In the recommendation, the Labour Court has backdated the pay award to January of this year.

Commenting on the Labour Court recommendation, assistant general secretary at Mandate Gerry Light said: "It is what it is. The recommendation doesn't meet the claim that we made. That is a fact."

