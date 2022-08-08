Penneys to open its 37th Irish store in Tallaght next month

Penneys is set to open its next store in Tallaght

Penneys has unveiled plans to open its next store in Tallaght on September 15.

Located in the Square Shopping Centre in the former Debenhams unit, the store will span 43,400 square feet. The new outlet will feature fashion, homeware and beauty offerings, as well as a nail salon.

The Tallaght location will be the first new store the retailer has opened in Dublin in six years following the opening of the Liffey Valley shopping centre store in December 2016. It will also be Penney’s 37th store in Ireland.

Penney’s, which operates under the Primark brand outside of Ireland, now has over 400 stores across Europe and North America.

“The store is nearly ready, and we are really excited to finally open our doors next month. We’ll have something for everyone all at our everyday affordable prices. said head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland Damien O’Neill.

The retailer has also vowed to freeze prices on around a thousand children’s products as consumers continue to battle the rising cost of living.

“We’re proud to continue to expand Penneys in Ireland and keep investing in Irish retail,” Mr O’Neill added.

According to Penney’s, the new store will form part of the retailer’s commitment to invest €250m into the Irish market over the next 10 years. The investment will also feature redevelopments of existing stores, as well as the development of a new warehouse and distribution facility in Newbridge, which is currently being built.

Penneys stores in Ireland faced a €72.1m hit to retail revenues last year due to closures during lockdowns.

The first set of Irish-only accounts made available by Penneys’ owner last month showed that sales at the retailer dropped to €482.2m in the year to September 18, down from €554.4m in the previous year.