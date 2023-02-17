Penneys to open 38th Irish store in Bray

Penneys is set to open its first store located in Co Wicklow later this year.

Located in the recently opened Bray Central Shopping Centre, the store will span 19,600 square feet. The new outlet will feature fashion, homeware and beauty offerings from the retailer.

“We know our customers in Wicklow have been waiting for a Penneys for a long time and we are excited to finally bring our unique offering to the area,” head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland Damien O’Neill.

Works on the new store are expected to commence in the coming weeks.

“We are proud to support and invest in Irish towns and communities and this announcement today reflects our ongoing commitment to Irish retail,” Mr O’Neill added.

Penneys will also expand its store in Dundrum Town Centre later this year following a €14.8m investment into the former House of Fraser site.

The new location, which will be spread across 60,000 sq ft in the centre, will be 64pc larger than the current shop.

Penney’s, which operates under the Primark brand outside of Ireland, now has over 400 stores across Europe and North America, including 37 in Ireland.

According to the fast fashion retailer, the new store forms part of its commitment to invest €250m into the Irish market over the next 10 years.

The investment will also feature redevelopments of existing stores, as well as the opening of a €75m warehouse and distribution facility in Newbridge, which is currently being built.

The retailer also plans to open 27 new stores in 2023, including its first store in the Slovakian market.

Last month, Penneys launched its new Irish website which allows customers to check stock levels of products before visiting stores.

However, Primark launched a click-and-collect trial in November for customers located near more than two dozen stores across the north-west of England, Yorkshire and Wales.