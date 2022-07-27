Penneys takes €72m hit from Covid lockdowns

Primark’s Penneys stores in Ireland took a €72.1m hit to retail revenue last year due to Covid-19 enforced closures.

The first set of Irish-only accounts made available by Penneys’ owner shows revenue at the retailer fell to €482.2m in the year to September 18, down from €554.4m in the previous year.

The 13pc fall suffered by the discount clothing chain came during a period marked by pandemic lockdowns,

All Irish Penneys stores were shut from October 22 to November 30 in 2020 and then again from early January 2021 until May 10 last year

Despite the Covid-19 impact, the company repaid €22.9m it received in wage subsidies supports from the State during the period.

Unlike other major retail brands, Penneys was not able to rely on online sales to make up for some of the lost sales during Covid-19 shutdowns of its ‘bricks and mortar’ outlets.

The directors state in the accounts that they “expect the company’s full-year sales and profit to be higher next year with the removal of Covid-19 restrictions”.

Penneys said it intends to invest over €250m in the Irish market over the next 10 years and increase its retail space by 20pc in the next three years.

This investment includes a new 43,400 sqft store at the Square, Tallaght this autumn, a relocated store in Dundrum which will feature 60,000 sqft in retail space and existing store redevelopments.

The company is also making a €60m investment in its Patrick Street store in Cork and a €20m investment in the Eyre Square store in Galway.

Primark opened its first store in Dublin in 1969 under the name Penneys and has grown to 37 locations since then. Today the business operates over 380 stores in 13 countries across Europe and America.

Penneys’ accounts also show that the business, which is ultimately owned by Associated British Foods, has paid out cash dividends totalling €475m – €200m last October and €275m in January 2022.

Penneys paid no dividend last year after paying out dividends of €150m in the prior period covering much of 2020.

Revenue for Primark Ltd last year rose 4pc to €2.36bn, the bulk of which were made up of inter-company supplies of inventory at €1.61bn, the Irish retail revenue of €482.2m and Primark Way franchise income of €263.9m.