Penneys says demand in stores back at pre Covid levels but suburbs bounce back faster

Penneys says demand in its stores is back at pre-pandemic levels but has shifted to suburban outlets from city centres.

The comments came as the group unveiled its latest outlet at the Square Shopping Centre in Tallaght.

The new €10m store was officially opened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, while local dance troupe Phoenix Dance Academy performed to queues of shoppers gathered outside.

The store, which is the first new Penneys shop in Dublin in six years, spans 43,500 sq ft and also features a Nails beauty salon. The opening created 300 jobs in the area, according to the retailer.

“Demand in stores in Ireland is back to pre-pandemic days,” Penneys head of sales Damian O’Neill told the Irish Independent.

He pointed to a shift powered by hybrid working that has seen shoppers spend more in suburban stores, such as those in local shopping centres, rather than in city centre outlets.

However, demand has returned for categories that declined in popularity during periods of lockdown, such as ladies’ fashion and beauty, following the return of socialising.

Penneys reported that the Tallaght store forms part of the company’s commitment to invest €250m in Ireland over the next 10 years.

The retailer relaunched its Carlow store in June and a larger store in Eyre Square, Galway is set to reopen in November, adding a lower floor.

The larger Dundrum space will open next year, while plans are now underway to renovate the existing Cork and Clonmel stores.

Penneys is also building a distribution centre in Newbridge which will service the island of Ireland.

The fashion retailer recently announced a commitment to keep the prices of more than 1,000 children’s products the same as the cost of living continues to rise.

“The rising costs of raw materials, fuel and everything has had an impact on us, on our margins as a business so we have had to increase prices in certain areas,” Mr O’Neill said.

“But what we took a conscious decision of as a business was not to increase the prices of over a thousand children’s clothes, which represents 75pc of the range.”

Last week, Penneys’ owner, Associated British Foods warned that its profits would fall as it faced much higher energy costs across its retail stores.

The Tallaght store has been fitted with LED lighting and this will now continue across further Penneys stores in Ireland in a move to reduce energy usage, according to the retailer.