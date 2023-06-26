Penneys owner raises profit outlook

Penneys owner Associated British Foods (ABF) has raised its profit outlook as sales in its retail division rose by 13pc in the 12 weeks to May 27.

Sales at Primark rose to £1.998bn in the third quarter of the group’s financial year.

The performance was driven by demand for summer ranges following spells of warm weather, as well as higher average selling prices.

ABF also pointed to “particularly” strong sales for health and beauty products in the period, while purchases in city centre stores remained strong.

Like-for-like sales were up 7pc in Europe excluding the UK, while like-for-like sales increased by 6pc in the UK market.

Primark also introduced its new website to customers in Germany, Spain, Italy and the US. This platform allows customers to check stock levels before heading in-stores.

The retailer also opened four new stores in the period, including its first location in Slovakia. Last week, Penneys opened its new store in Dundrum Town Centre following a €16m investment.

Primark has also signed the lease for its first Texas store.

As well as Primark, ABF owns a range of food and ingredients businesses. Sales were up in this division over the quarter as a result of price increases introduced earlier in the year to offset inflation.

Revenues for the food division stood at £2.7bn, up 18pc from the same period last year.

The group said today that it now expects the group’s adjusted operating profit for the full year to be “moderately ahead of last year.”

Adjusted operating profit for 2022 was £1.44bn.