Penneys now the most valuable brand in Ireland – report

Penneys has topped the list of most valuable brands in Ireland

Penneys has climbed two spots to top the list of most valuable brands in Ireland this year.

The fashion retailer, with a brand value of €2.4bn, has overtaken AIB in second position and long-standing leader, Guinness, according to a report from consultancy group Brand Finance.

Drinks brands dominated the top ten, with Baileys jumping 12 places to seventh, while Jameson came in ninth, having dropped one place.

Also in the top ten most valuable brands in Ireland were Ryanair, Smurfit Kappa, Bank of Ireland, DCC, and Ardagh Group.

Simon Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance Ireland, said: “Congratulations to Penneys for taking the top spot in the Brand Finance Ireland 25 2020 ranking and being named Ireland’s most valuable brand.

Only time will tell whether the retailer can hold on to this position in the long-term, however, following unprecedented times.”

Elsewhere, while neither Kerry Group or Glanbia featured in the top ten, the two food giants along with two Kerry brands (Denny and Richmond) and three Glanbia businesses (ThinkThin, Optimum Nutrition, and BSN) made it into the top 25 list of most valuable brands.

Brand Finance calculates the values of brands using the ‘Royalty Relief’ approach. This involves estimating the likely future revenues that are attributable to a brand by calculating a royalty rate that would be charged for its use to arrive at a ‘brand value’.

Meanwhile, the report warned that Irish companies could potentially lose up to 14pc of their brand value following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The brand value of the world’s 500 biggest companies is set to potentially lose up to an estimated €1tn as a result of the global pandemic, with the aviation sector being the most affected, according to the Brand Finance Global 500 for 2020.

The report assessed the impact of Covid-19 based on the effect of the outbreak on enterprise value, compared to what it was on 1 January this year.

The spread of the coronavirus has forced almost all retailers to shut their doors across Ireland, while pubs and restaurants are also closed.

The aviation sector has also taken a massive hit from the virus, with flights across the world cancelled.

