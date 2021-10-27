Penneys launch new clothes recycling scheme across its Irish shops

Fast fashion retailer Penneys has launched a new clothes recycling scheme in its 36 stores across Ireland.

It comes as research from the clothing and textiles chain found that a lack of drop off locations for used clothing is a barrier, with most consumers more likely to recycle clothing and footwear if they could do so in a shop.

The research of Irish consumers by Penneys, also found that shoppers are unsure about the do’s and don’ts of recycling, with almost a quarter (23pc) unaware that clothing and footwear can be recycled at all.

In addition, over half (51pc) said they throw out old clothes that can’t be re-worn, while 91pc of people said they do recycle clothing and footwear that can be re-worn.

The research also showed that consumers have good intentions when it comes to donating and recycling clothing and footwear; of those who said they do recycle or donate clothing, over half (56pc) believe they are helping others.

A further 55pc believe that recycling it is good for the environment, while 63pc of people do it as part of spring cleaning, or to clear out items they don’t wear anymore (51pc).

The Penneys Textile Takeback scheme will accept clothing, footwear, bags and some textiles such as towels and bedsheets, from any brand in any condition via the new collection boxes in stores.

These items will then be collected, sorted and either re-used, recycled or repurposed.

“We’ve recently launched our bold new ambition to become a circular and more sustainable business: making it easier for customers to donate or recycle their pre-loved clothes is an important part of this,” Damien O’Neill, head of sales at Penneys, said.

“We want to help educate our customers and bring them on this journey with this and part of this is understanding what they think today about recycling old clothes. While it was very encouraging to see how many people already donate their pre-loved clothes and footwear, we’ve learned that there is still more to do to help educate customers about what can be recycled and where.”

Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark today has 399 stores across 14 countries in Europe and North America and employs more than 70,000 people.

The scheme also launches today in Germany and Austria and follows its launch in the UK.

The research for Penneys was conducted by RED C Research & Marketing.