Peer review validates HealthBeacon's injection care management system

HealthBeacon, an Irish digital therapeutics company, says that new peer reviewed evidence demonstrates a 26pc improvement in medication adherence by patients using its Injection Care Management System (ICMS).

HealthBeacon develops products for managing injectable medications for patients in the home.

The company’s ICMS tracks adherence and persistence with medication schedules through the provision of medication management reminders, safe and sustainable sharps disposal devices, educational tools, and artificial intelligence driven data analytics, according to a statement from company.

The results of HealthBeacon's latest study, published in the International Journal of Clinical Pharmacy, “proves the significant impact the company's ICMS can have on medication adherence for patients across a range chronic, autoimmune conditions,” HealthBeacon said.

This medication adherence study represents the company's sixth peer reviewed study of Injection Care Management and Adherence.

HealthBeacon's previous publications include studies on medication persistence, medication adherence prediction, digital health technology adoption, adherence to injectable growth hormone and virtual injection training.

"It is well documented that approximately one in every two of patients fail to adhere to a specified regimen when long-term medication is prescribed. Medication non-adherence is a serious problem which affects both patients and healthcare systems, resulting in disease, death, and costs,” Jim Joyce, CEO and co-founder of HealthBeacon, said.

“HealthBeacon's technology offers a solution to some of these issues through the world's first FDA-cleared Smart Sharps Bin that is clinically proven to materially enhance medication adherence. HealthBeacon's technology and services supports patients and enhances their likelihood of success on important medications."

In April, HealthBeacon's data and medical team will be hosting a webinar and presenting its full portfolio of peer reviewed publications for the clinical community and healthcare organisations across Europe, UK and the United States.

The International Journal of Clinical Pharmacy is a bimonthly peer-reviewed medical journal. It was established in 1965 and is published by Springer Science+Business Media, a German multinational publishing company.

HealthBeacon has over 30 design and utility patents and several more pending.

The Dublin-headquartered company operates in 17 countries primarily across Europe and North America.

HealthBeacon raised €25m when it listed on Euronext Dublin last year.