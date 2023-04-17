Pearse Doherty says there is ‘no case’ to drop or cut bank levy

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has said there is “no case whatsoever to abolish or reduce” the €150m levy on banks when its authorisation expires at the end of this year.

Mr Doherty said Sinn Féin would be making a submission to the Department of Finance’s recently announced consultation on the future of the levy, stating its position that the full charge remain in place.

He said it was “essential” for the banking sector to continue making a financial contribution as the industry returns to profitability.

“The bank levy was introduced to take account of the bailout provided by the taxpayer to the sector,” Mr Doherty said in response to a query from the Irish Independent.

“In 2021 the Government reduced the amount of money raised through the bank levy by €63m. Sinn Féin believe it is essential that the banking sector continues to make a tax contribution through the bank levy now and in the future. As the industry returns to profitability, there is no case whatsoever to abolish or reduce the levy.”

His intervention in the debate over the future of the levy comes as Sinn Féin is significantly outperforming the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in recent opinion polls and corporate Ireland prepares for the probability that the party will form part of the next governing coalition.

Mr Doherty was restating a long-held Sinn Féin policy position that the banks must continue paying the levy – at the full €150m level – until the total costs of the bank bailouts were recouped.

In 2021 the party also said the funds raised by the bank levy should be put towards the costs of a redress scheme to pay homeowners affected by the mica and pyrite scandal.

In February 2022 Sinn Féin said cuts to the levy total, which were granted to reflect the departures of KBC and Ulster Bank from the Irish market, should be reversed, with Bank of Ireland, AIB and Permanent TSB picking up the total €150m tab.

Mr Doherty argued at the time that the money should be put towards a €1.4bn cost-of-living aid package to offset the effects of inflation on households.

The Government has to date approved €12bn in cost-of-living reliefs – equivalent to 4.5pc of national income – financed from record-high tax receipts rather than the much smaller amount raised from the levy.

Earlier this month finance minister Michael McGrath launched a consultation on whether the levy should be extended, reformulated, broadened or simply abolished.

The Department of Finance is considering a range of options, from keeping the status quo to updating the basis for calculating the levy, which currently is charged at 308pc of the DIRT collected on bank deposits in 2019.

Other possibilities under consideration include charging a straight percentage against a bank’s assets or liabilities. The Department is also looking at expanding the criteria for broadening the levy to include more kinds of financial firms that do not collect deposits and are therefore currently exempt from paying.

The final option exists to just abolish the levy altogether, ending years of direct payback from a sector that had to be rescued with taxpayer money.

Bank investors would welcome the removal of the charge, as the savings would drop through directly to the banks’ bottom line, improving their profitability.

It would also help the Government in its bid to sell down and achieve maximum value on its remaining shareholding in AIB and Permanent TSB, which are still majority owned by the State, after being rescued during the financial crisis.