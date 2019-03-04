PayPal vice-president Phelan stepping down

Louise Phelan, one of the country’s leading businesswomen, is stepping down from her role as vice-president of PayPal.

In a shock announcement, colleagues were informed today of her decision to move on to new opportunities after 13 years with the online payments giant.

A winner of several business awards, Ms Phelan has been a hugely influential figure in the fintech industry.

The Co Laois-born businesswoman joined PayPal in 2006. She became the company’s vice president of Global Operations Europe, Middle East & Africa in 2016.

The role gave her responsibility for growing revenue and customers for PayPal in more than 100 countries, including Ireland.

During her time with the company, PayPal has become a major employer in Ireland, with its workforce growing from 200 to around 3,000 staff in Dublin and Dundalk.

Her decision to step down was confirmed by PayPal this evening.

“We want to thank Louise for her significant contributions during her time at PayPal. She has been a valued leader and partner during her long tenure. We wish her all the best in her next endeavor,” the company said in a statement to Independent.ie.

In a message to colleagues, Ms Phelan said she had decided to move on to a new challenge. However, she has not yet revealed what her future plans are.

It is understood she is to continue in her roles as a non-executive director of Ryanair and member of the advisory committee for multinational outsourcing provider Voxpro.

Prior to joining PayPal she was a member of the management team at GE Money.

