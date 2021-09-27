Pay may not be the only reason top bankers keep leaving the sector

Why is it so hard to keep chief financial officers at Bank of Ireland?

It used to be nearly impossible to poach a senior banker, especially to a role outside the sector. The pay and perks were simply too good.

But nowadays the rewards in other industries reliably lure even the top people away from the biggest Irish banks because Government restrictions on salary and bonuses have put a tight cap on remuneration since 2011.

Bank of Ireland CFO Myles O’Grady isn’t joining Musgrave because it’s his dream to work in wholesale food distribution.

Andrew Keating, his predecessor who left for CRH less than two years ago, doesn’t necessarily find selling cement and tarmacadam more fulfilling than mortgages and deposit accounts.

No, both men left for bigger financial opportunities, as BOI chief operating officer Senan Murphy did in 2016 when he, too, left to join CRH.

BOI CEO Francesca McDonagh wasn’t wrong when she said rules on bankers’ pay put her at a “competitive disadvantage” when trying to retain her top executives.

The biggest Irish listed companies, like CRH, Kerry or Glanbia, can offer not only base salaries that match the €500,000 banks are permitted to pay, but lucrative share options and cash bonuses tied to long-term incentive plans.

Even Musgrave, a private family-owned company, can outcompete a bank, with a likely first-year package of about €1m for Mr O’Grady, according to one high-end headhunter.

It should be noted what Musgrave is getting for its money: a CFO with deep PLC experience who is well-regarded by the investment community. Mr O’Grady was a key figure in AIB’s 2017 IPO before joining BOI as Ms McDonagh’s number two.

If Musgrave is looking to raise capital on the public markets, Mr O’Grady would be a valuable addition to the executive team there.

Yet it’s hard to see the bankers’ pay cap lasting much longer either.

The State is currently selling down its remaining stake in BOI. It owns less than 12pc now and the bank could be fully re-privatised by next year.

Moreover, both BOI and AIB this year bought stockbrokers (Davy and Goodbody) whose personnel remain outside the pay restrictions.

With KBC and Ulster Bank vacating the market, those post-financial crisis rules appear increasingly obsolete.

But losing two CFOs in just a couple of years suggests there may be more than just money at issue.

Some banking sources have hinted that there is some cultural strife at BOI, where Ms McDonagh has leaned heavily into her role as a champion of diversity within the bank.

Chairman Patrick Kennedy now has a problem to manage. Investors want reliability and continuity, not a revolving door where CFOs are spit out every couple of years.

Recruitment is already underway given that Mr O’Grady is leaving in March, but the bank’s leadership advisor Egon Zehnder has its work cut out. Convincing an external candidate to jump in where others have jumped out won’t be easy.