Paula Rowan’s work ethic pays off as Lady Gaga helps with glover’s global reach

Opening a new business venture the day that Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008 was not ideal but glove entrepreneur Paula Rowan had no intention of pressing pause after one day.

The UCD graduate harboured long-term goals of becoming the go-to luxury glove person in the international fashion industry.

And this week, Paula reaped the benefits of 14 years of hard work and self belief when international recognition poured in in a torrent.

“It started on Sunday night when Lady Gaga kicked off her Chromatica Ball stadium tour in Germany wearing my ‘Fergie’ fingerless gloves,” said Paula.

Achieving international recognition for a niche fashion brand headquartered in a small shop in the Westbury Mall, off Dublin’s Clarendon Street, is no mean feat.

Madonna and Ariana Grande both wear her long ‘Montserrat’ style gloves that snake up the arm. Supermodel Anok Yai wore them to the Met Gala. Her gloves are in the current edition of Grazia magazine.

This week, American actress Joey King wore Paula’s avant garde ‘Montserrat’ style to the premiere of Bullet Train and she tagged the Irish designer in her red carpet post. King has 19.1 million followers.

That’s an eye-watering reach and Paula views it as another stepping stone as interest generated by the celebs filters down into sales for her gloves.

My gloves go from €85 for the Nina up to €4,500 for a very intricate, elaborate leather sleeve

“My plan has always been that my name becomes synonymous with premium luxury gloves,“ said Paula who designs for both women and men.

“The business has always been profitable but like all small businesses, 2008-2014 were tough years,” said Paula, who comes from Monkstown, Co Dublin. She stocks high-end handbags in her shop and has designed a range of leather belts for men and women.

The Dublin woman’s status as a glover has grown steadily over the last decade and when the pandemic hit, it was like the Lehman bombshell on day one.

“We ended up being closed during what would be my busier periods of the year and that happened two years in a row,” says Paula.

“For me, lockdown presented a huge amount of opportunities because I was working on gloves for the House of Gucci film, I was working on my branding and I was working on my marketing. I didn’t introduce new products. I stuck to my resolve and put my energy into designing my gloves and that has actually worked in my favour.

“During the pandemic I got my first Vogue Italia cover, my gloves have been in the Financial Times ‘How to Spend It’, in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and important fashion magazines like Dazed and Confused.”

In Ireland, she has a faithful customer base.

Oscar-nominated actress Ruth Negga has worn her gloves and Imelda May wears Paula’s fingerless black leather gloves every night on her Made to Love tour.

“I think the reason so many stylists around the world call my gloves in for shoots is the scale of the offer and the diversity in the collection,” says Paula.

“There are 120 designs, from leather sleeves to elbow length and short gloves as well as fingerless styles in various lengths. They are all designed in Dublin and made by third generation artisans in Italy.”

Reflecting on her business progress to date, Paula says “online takes money and you really need to put as much money into your online as you do your shop”.

“With my website, I am selling all over the world. America, at the moment, is the biggest market outside Ireland, and with parity between the dollar and euro, it’s really suiting my customers in the US.”

The ‘Nina’ glove is one of Paula’s bestsellers and she smiles at the irony that it’s the style she makes least profit on.

“I always felt it was very important to have gloves at an attainable price point so my gloves go from €85 for the ‘Nina up to €4,500 for a very intricate, elaborate leather sleeve,” said Paula.

I would like my name to become synonymous with gloves worldwide

At the close of an eventful week, and with publicity now pouring in from Sweden where Lady Gaga wore Paula ‘s gloves at her Stockholm gig mid week, the Irish glover acknowledges that her brand has “huge potential for international growth”.

Fourteen years after a dramatic first day of business as the financial world held its breath, Paula Rowan’s vision for her brand is global and she does not want to keep her fingers in too many pies.

“I would like my name to become synonymous with gloves worldwide. I think events like Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball stadium tour which is taking in France, Holland and England and then going to America, Canada and Japan, before finishing in Miami on September 17 is certainly going to help make that happen.“