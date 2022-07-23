| 15.3°C Dublin

Paula Rowan’s work ethic pays off as Lady Gaga helps with glover’s global reach

The Dubliner’s intricate luxury designs have built a loyal following

Glover Paula Rowan in her shop at the Westbury Mall. Pic: Veronika Faustmann Photography Expand
Designer Paula Rowan (centre right) pictured with models Sarah McGovern, Daniele Farias and Sarah Morrissey wearing her gloves at the Continentally Classic launch at the InterContinental Hotel. Photograph: Leon Farrell/Photcall Ireland Expand
Lady Gaga on her Chromatica tour Expand

Bairbre Power

Opening a new business venture the day that Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008 was not ideal but glove entrepreneur Paula Rowan had no intention of pressing pause after one day.

The UCD graduate harboured long-term goals of becoming the go-to luxury glove person in the international fashion industry.

