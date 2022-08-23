Paul O’Neill resigns role as editor of the Irish Times after five years

Paul O’Neill is stepping down as Irish Times editor after five years in the role.

The 57-year-old, who took up the top job in 2017 after eight years of service as deputy editor under Geraldine Kennedy and current environment editor Kevin O’Sullivan, informed the Irish Times board of his intention leave by the end of the year.

He is also stepping down as a director of The Irish Times DAC.

The company is beginning a recruitment process for a new editor and Mr O’Neill will continue to serve in the role on an interim basis until his replacement is appointed.

Mr O’Neill’s career with the paper began in 1989 when he was hired as the London correspondent and progressed through a variety of roles, such as crime correspondent, deputy news editor and finance editor.

Prior to joining the Irish Times, the Waterford native worked for the Cork Examiner and the Waterford News & Star.

“I began my career in a traditional newspaper company which has been transformed into a modern digital publisher which now holds top position in the Irish digital subscriptions market,” he said in a statement circulated by the Irish Times HR department.

“Change of that magnitude has brought good days and bad. It is a work-in-progress and probably always will be.”

Chair Dan Flinter praised Mr O’Neill for “an extraordinary contribution to the Irish Times Group over the past 40 years and, in particular, as editor over the past five-and-a-half years”.

The Irish Times Group made an operating profit of €7.2m in 2020, the most recent year for which accounts have been filed.

The performance was an improvement on 2019’s operating profit of €1.3m, although the company received €3m in Covid-19 wage subsidies, according to the accounts.