| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paul Coyle loses appeal on fees paid to liquidator in row over Decobake

The Decobake directors sought to stymie the liquidation Expand

Close

The Decobake directors sought to stymie the liquidation

The Decobake directors sought to stymie the liquidation

The Decobake directors sought to stymie the liquidation

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

A long-running and high-profile dispute between Paul Coyle, the founder of cake-toppings company Decobake, and the provisional liquidator, Declan de Lacy of PKF O’Connor Leddy & Holmes, ended last week with judgement in favour of de Lacy.

The Court of Appeal ruled that Coyle’s objections, which centred on the fees of almost €80,000 paid to de Lacy, were “fundamentally misconceived at a number of levels” and that the High Court was “entitled to approve the respondent’s remuneration”.

Decobake was put into liquidation in 2017 at the request of Dublin City Council over its failure to pay rates over a five-year period amounting to €101,894. The Council had obtained judgements against the company, but when the Sheriff attempted to enforce them he was “met with physical force”. The city council then asked the High Court to appoint de Lacy as liquidator.

Most Watched

Privacy