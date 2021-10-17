Paul Coyle loses appeal on fees paid to liquidator in row over Decobake

A long-running and high-profile dispute between Paul Coyle, the founder of cake-toppings company Decobake, and the provisional liquidator, Declan de Lacy of PKF O’Connor Leddy & Holmes, ended last week with judgement in favour of de Lacy.

The Court of Appeal ruled that Coyle’s objections, which centred on the fees of almost €80,000 paid to de Lacy, were “fundamentally misconceived at a number of levels” and that the High Court was “entitled to approve the respondent’s remuneration”.

Decobake was put into liquidation in 2017 at the request of Dublin City Council over its failure to pay rates over a five-year period amounting to €101,894. The Council had obtained judgements against the company, but when the Sheriff attempted to enforce them he was “met with physical force”. The city council then asked the High Court to appoint de Lacy as liquidator.

The judgement recites a number of the matters that the liquidator described as having occurred during the provisional liquidation, including how the directors transferred the balance of the company’s bank account to themselves shortly after he was appointed, attempts to involve the Land League, and a claim by the directors to be enforcing a mortgage over the company’s property securing a seemingly non-existent debt. Read More The Court held that the complexity of the case and the level of confrontation with the directors meant the liquidator had to take on responsibility of an “exceptional kind”. The Court also noted that the fees sought by the liquidator were well below the normal rates, and had been agreed with the largest creditors including DCC, Revenue and landlords. The court found that the directors’ real purpose in opposing the liquidator’s fees was to prevent the liquidator receiving “any remuneration in respect of his work” and said that fee applications are not intended to provide disgruntled directors with a “forum for pursuing grievances or a vendetta against a liquidator”. In opposing the liquidator’s fees, the company’s directors made allegations of criminality and other wrongdoing against the liquidator, which the Court found to have no basis in evidence. Mr Justice Robert Houghton said that he did not accept the director’s attempts to portray the liquidator as less than honest, and the allegations made against him were both “an abuse of process” and “unwarranted, irrelevant and scandalous”.

The judgement refers to a series of court applications made by the company’s directors seeking to stymie the liquidation including applications to set aside the appointment of a provisional liquidator, an appeal of the winding up order, and an application to remove the liquidator, all of which were unsuccessful. Coyle represented himself during legal proceedings.