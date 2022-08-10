| 10.6°C Dublin

Paschal Donohoe was told tracker fine could damage AIB stake sale

Central Bank of Ireland move was flagged by officials as potential ‘negative surprise’ for investors

Ken Foxe

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was warned that a hefty fine for AIB over tracker mortgages could represent a “negative surprise” as the State prepared to sell a significant stake in the bank.

Officials explained how two previous attempts to offload a large chunk of AIB had fallen at the final hurdle in November last year and again in March this year after the “war in Ukraine intervened”.

