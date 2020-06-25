Paschal Donohoe promises to be a 'bridge builder' in pitch for Eurogroup Presidency

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has formally nominated himself to become President of the Eurogroup, an influential role responsible for coordinating finance ministers across the Euroarea.

The nomination is likely to copper fasten expectations that Paschal Donohoe will retain his job as Minister for Finance here in the incoming Government.

Papers had to be submitted by 5pm on Thursday, which meant Minister Donohoe could not wait for the formation of a new Government here - expected by the weekend - before putting his had in the ring.

He faces competition from Spain’s Finance Minister Nadia Calviño, and from Luxembourg’s Pierre Gramegna.

In a letter to fellow finance ministers, Mr Donohoe promised to be a “bridge builder between the EU’s North and South, East and West, Ins and Outs (of euro membership) and between large and small member states”.

He laid heavy emphasis on his lengthy and unbroken ministerial career since 2011 and continued re election since 2007 - an increasingly rare accomplishment in the increasingly volatile politics within EU member states.

The contest will come down to the EU horse trading and may well overlap with EU Commissioner Phil Hogan’s tilt to become head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Spain is also eyeing the WTO job for its Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

Other factors will include the mix among other top EU jobs. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and ECB President Christina Lagarde both belong to the European People’s Party (EPP) that Fine Gael belongs to. The European Parliament President, Italian David-Maria Sassoli, belongs to the EU Socialist grouping while EU Council President Charles Michel belongs to the liberal Alde group.

The Eurogroup vacancy arose after President Mário Centeno resigned as Portugal’s finance minister.

The Eurogroup President is essentially first among equals – chairing meetings of fellow finance minister and interacting with the likes of the European Commission and ECB.

Mr Centeno, dubbed the “Cristiano Ronaldo of EU finance ministers” is highly regarded, having combined an opposition to austerity with the delivery of a budget surplus at home in Portugal. His influence was heavily felt in the EU’s response to the Covid-19 crisis, which is heavily tilted against austerity and towards stimulus.

Spain’s Nadia Calviño would be the first female Eurogroup President, and as part of a Socialist government in the European south would offer some continuity with the outgoing Presidency Mr Centeno.

Luxembourg’s Pierre Gramegna, a technocrat allied to the liberal ALDE grouping at EU level may be hoping to emerge as a compromise candidate in a potentially tight race, his predecessor Jean Claude Junker held the Eurogroup Presidency from 2005 to 2013, helping create what was then a new role.

The decision on who gets the job will be decided by a vote of Euroarea members.

Paschal Donohoe is now one of Europe’s longest serving senior minister and, if it comes together this weekend, a Fianna Fail, Fine Gael & Green coalition means Ireland can potentially draw support from a wider range of European opinion that Fine Gael’s traditional support base in the EPP.

