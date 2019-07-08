Partners in Business: Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney

Partners in Business explores winning working relationships in the Irish business world, presented by the Irish Independent's Business Editor, Donal O'Donovan, in partnership with the National College of Ireland’s summer series of interviews with Irish business leaders.

For the first episode, two of Ireland's most well-known names in Irish fashion, Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney sit down with Donal to discuss the highs and lows of their business partnership, the friendship on and off the screen and the importance of pursuing solo projects outside of their LennonCourtney fashion label.

Partners in Business is in partnership with the National College of Ireland.

Online Editors