Parking saga at Cliffs of Moher to re-ignite with €15m claim

The dramatic Cliffs of Moher, scene of a €15m park and ride dispute. Picture by Markus Mainka Expand

The dramatic Cliffs of Moher, scene of a €15m park and ride dispute. Picture by Markus Mainka

Fearghal O'Connor

A row over a car park operated by Clare County Council at the Cliffs of Moher — which a local developer with rival park and ride facilities claims is unauthorised — is set to move back up a gear. The row could lead to claims for damages of at least €15m, it is understood. John Flanagan is preparing an appeal against the High Court dismissal in June of his claim of “misfeasance of public office” by the local authority. Flanagan, whose firm Diamrem Ltd has built two park and ride facilities at nearby Doolin and Liscannor, has engaged one of the country’s pre-eminent planning lawyers, Eamon Galligan. The long-running row over car-parking arrangements for 1.5 million tourists per annum means Flanagan’s two facilities remain shuttered even as the rest of the tourism sector kicks back into life. A county-council-operated car park next to the cliffs — reported to take in €7m per annum — was supposed to close and be replaced by park and ride, Flanagan claims. But the local authority “consciously and deliberately frustrated the implementation” of his park and ride facilities “so as to continue with unauthorised use of the car park in respect of which it is receiving significant financial gain”, he claimed, according to court papers. This caused him “significant loss and damage” and amounted to “misfeasance of public office” on the part of the County Council, he claimed. There is much at stake for Flanagan. Apart from parking fees, he has plans for a range of different revenue streams — from advertising opportunities to potentially incorporating at the two sites “well-known location hospitality and retail providers”, with whom he has already held commercial talks.

