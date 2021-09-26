Parking saga at Cliffs of Moher to re-ignite with €15m claim

A row over a car park operated by Clare County Council at the Cliffs of Moher — which a local developer with rival park and ride facilities claims is unauthorised — is set to move back up a gear. The row could lead to claims for damages of at least €15m, it is understood. John Flanagan is preparing an appeal against the High Court dismissal in June of his claim of “misfeasance of public office” by the local authority. Flanagan, whose firm Diamrem Ltd has built two park and ride facilities at nearby Doolin and Liscannor, has engaged one of the country’s pre-eminent planning lawyers, Eamon Galligan. The long-running row over car-parking arrangements for 1.5 million tourists per annum means Flanagan’s two facilities remain shuttered even as the rest of the tourism sector kicks back into life. A county-council-operated car park next to the cliffs — reported to take in €7m per annum — was supposed to close and be replaced by park and ride, Flanagan claims. But the local authority “consciously and deliberately frustrated the implementation” of his park and ride facilities “so as to continue with unauthorised use of the car park in respect of which it is receiving significant financial gain”, he claimed, according to court papers. This caused him “significant loss and damage” and amounted to “misfeasance of public office” on the part of the County Council, he claimed. There is much at stake for Flanagan. Apart from parking fees, he has plans for a range of different revenue streams — from advertising opportunities to potentially incorporating at the two sites “well-known location hospitality and retail providers”, with whom he has already held commercial talks.

“We saw the opportunity here and we got into this for commercial reasons,” he told the Sunday Independent. “We kept up our side of the bargain. But we’re being frustrated. The council would be fastest out of the blocks to come after you or I if we weren’t complying with our planning permission.”

A solicitor’s firm acting on behalf of Clare County Council responded with a legal letter to detailed questions posed to the local authority by the Sunday Independent. “Our client does not intend to respond to your queries or comment in relation to the matters raised as these issues are currently sub judice,” said the letter from Michael Houlihan & Partners, acting for the County Council. “Issues with regard to the car park at the Cliffs of Moher were ventilated in High Court proceedings in which a judgment was delivered by the High Court in November 2018 in favour of Clare County Council.”

That judgment, separate to the “misfeasance case” has since been appealed.

The saga over the car park goes back to 2001 and plans for a new interpretative centre. Traffic had become a problem and there were environmental concerns, an oral hearing heard. An Bord Pleanála granted permission for the new centre, conditional on a transport plan and the removal of a temporary car park once construction was complete.

The council subsequently published a plan identifying Doolin and Liscannor as proposed sites for park and ride. That caught the eye of local developer John Flanagan, who was busy building hotels and holiday homes in the area.

“That particular document was my bible at the time,” recalled Flanagan last week. “Being a small developer in the area, and knowing what’s going on, we’d be reading that from front to back.”

He proposed a site he owned near Doolin and agreed to also acquire and develop the proposed Liscannor site. But by the time he received permission to build in November 2009 the world had changed drastically.

“It was a very tough period. But I had assurances from our lenders that once we got the licence to operate the park and ride that we could ride it out,” he said.

But in early 2010, Flanagan was told by the council that it was premature to sign a licence agreement before the facilities were built. With his lenders getting concerned, Flanagan needed the commercial agreement to get the €2m he needed to build the car parks.

“After the meeting I was immediately under pressure. There wasn’t much hope of getting that kind of money without the golden ticket, the licence agreement,” he said.

With question marks over the park and ride plan, his lenders began to pull the plug on his businesses one after another: “We got caught up in the whirlwind of the financial crash.”

Flanagan fought to save his business as his loans were put into Nama. He challenged receivers, rearranged and repaid debts and ultimately regained control of the two park and ride sites.

He brought bus tour operator Paddywagon on board as both transport operator and a shareholder — along with others. The new investment allowed him build the car parks in time for the 2016 summer season with new custom built buses costing €350,000 apiece. A red Ladybug service would run to the south and a yellow Bumblebee service would serve the northern car park.

But the venture was brought to a shuddering halt. The council refused to close what Flanagan believed was a temporary car park, destroying his business model.

He engaged Michael McDowell as senior counsel and took an enforcement action to have the car park closed. This was dismissed by the High Court after a council official claimed in an affidavit that the permanent use of the car park was permitted by a 2003 application for cliff edge improvement works and other developments and modifications that the council had made under Part VIII of the Planning Act — the statute a council uses to apply to its own planning department for a development.

It came as a shock to Flanagan and his legal team, and Diamrem has since appealed the ruling, arguing that the documents, architect schemes and statutory notices related to this Part VIII process — which had not been put before the court as evidence — were “not capable of supporting such a conclusion”.

The interpretation of those documents is likely to be a key part of the ongoing battle in the days ahead.