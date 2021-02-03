Pandemic still a risk for Irish credit ratings, warns S&P

Irish corporations, banks and semi-state companies remain vulnerable to the economic effects of the pandemic despite weathering the difficulties so far, according to ratings agency S&P Global.

Credit ratings for Irish debt issuers remained relatively stable in the second half of 2020 despite the pandemic, but a similar performance in 2021 depends on vaccine roll out and a quick global recovery, the agency said.

Currently a quarter of the 86 Irish-incorporated debt issuers rated by S&P are on a negative outlook, meaning they are at risk of a credit downgrade that would make it more difficult and expensive for them to raise finance.

"While ongoing COVID-19-related risks are not the only challenge for Irish issuers, resolution of many--but not all--of the negative outlooks and overall rating performance during 2021 will likely depend on the shape and speed of the global recovery, which will be heavily influenced by the rollout, take-up, and efficacy of vaccines and the evolution of the virus in the year ahead," S&P analyst Patrick Drury Byrne said in research note.

However, the 73pc of issuers with a stable outlook at the end of 2020 indicates that the majority have managed the Covid crisis relatively well.

S&P said that Ireland was in a good position for a strong recovery in 2021 and 2022 due to high productivity, flexible labour markets and monetary support from the European Central Bank.

The agency said it was keeping a stable outlook on the State's credit rating based on its view that the adverse economic and budgetary impact of Covid-19 would not cause lasting damage to the country's ability to meet its debt obligations.

S&P was less bullish on Irish banks, though, noting that the sector is facing "structural and cyclical headwinds". The agency noted that the operating environment for banks was weak even before the pandemic and that profitability was now under even greater threat due to the economic slowdown.

The latest report noted greater investment by banks in digital capability, but expressed uncertainty that such initiatives would make a "material difference" to the banks' prospects given compressed margins and high costs.

S&P said it was keeping a close watch on the direction of mortgage arrears as an indicator for residential backed mortgage securities, which were responsible for an increase in issuance last year with five new transactions in 2020.

Online Editors