Panda to invest €10m in ‘green fleet’

Panda - a subsidiary of the Beauparc waste management group, is to invest €10m over the next three years in commissioning 45 compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelled refuse trucks.

The investment has been facilitated by a partnership with Gas Networks Ireland (GNI).

This partnership will see Panda investing €2.8m in building two CNG filing stations in Dublin to fuel the new fleet of trucks.

These stations are public stations, which will be operated by Panda Power.

Natural and renewable gas will be available to purchase at the pump by any private or commercial vehicle owner.

Brian Bolger, fleet commercial director at Panda, said; “Sustainability is at the heart of our business and this is a significant step for our company that will keep us at the forefront of industrial environmental excellence.

The partnership with Gas Networks Ireland is transformative in allowing us to realise our ambitions in delivering this green fleet and will ultimately reduce our carbon emissions by 380 tonnes per annum.”

CNG can reduce total vehicular emissions by up to 22pc with nitrous oxide emissions falling 70pc and sulphur dioxide by 80pc compared to a standard heavy goods vehicle.

In the future, these vehicles can achieve zero carbon transport when operating on renewable gas. GNI has a strategic plan to achieve 20pc renewable gas on the network by 2030.

