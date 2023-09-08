Paddywagon to expand with restaurants at tourist hotspots

Tour bus operator returns to profit after two years of Covid-19 losses

Independent tour bus operator Paddywagon is aiming to set up a chain of restaurants at tourist hot spots across the country.

The travel firm confirmed its expansion plans as new accounts show Paddywagon Ltd last year recorded post-tax profits of €161,848 after two years of Covid-19 losses.

The business recorded the profit in the 12 months to the end of October 2022 as Covid-19 restrictions eased and the return to profit followed the firm incurring Covid-19 related post-tax losses of €1.07m in 2021.

Pre-Covid 19, the company enjoyed revenues of €13.98m in 2019. Revenues plummeted by €10.75m to €3.22m in 2020.

The company recorded a pre-tax loss of €1.33m in 2020.

Business has since rebounded and the firm has 70 to 80 of its buses on the road and is expanding its tourist services beyond bus operations.

The company has opened Kingdom Lodge hostel in Killarney, Co Kerry, and also operates the Frantic Chef restaurant in Liscannor, Co Clare, a short distance on the Wild Atlantic Way from Ireland’s busiest natural visitor attraction at the Cliffs of Moher.

Business has been buoyant at the restaurant this summer with a company spokeswoman remarking the Liscannor restaurant “is probably the busiest lunch-serving restaurant in Ireland for tourists”.

The company spokeswoman that the Liscannor restaurant is “the first of a franchise to be set us in every densely populated tourist area in the country”.

Visitor numbers rebounded at the Cliffs of Moher to 1.1 million in 2022.

The spokeswoman also confirmed that Paddywagon is adding significantly to its Belfast experience by building a hotel “with a rooftop bar”.

The accounts show the profit for 2022 takes account of hefty non-cash depreciation costs of €1.17m and interests costs of €68,733. Numbers employed last year increased from 47 to 58. The profit last year resulted in the firm having accumulated profits of €1.9m at the end of October last. Cash funds doubled from €938,440 to €1.87m.

The business was established by Cathal O’Connell in 1998 and last year pay to directors Cathal O’Connell and Cormac O’Connell declined from €63,724 to €15,344.

The company paid rent of €111,703 to parent firm Paddywagon Holdings Ltd.

Earlier this week, a new 2040 masterplan for the re-development of the Cliffs of Moher visitor attraction projected that it will deliver €36m in annual revenues.

The re-development is to deliver a new ‘world class’ visitor attraction and the implementation of the 2040 strategy “will deliver a more profitable and more robust operation for the future”.

The preliminary draft strategy is hard-hitting on the shortcomings of current visitor facilities and risky visitor behaviour seeking ‘Instagramworthy’ photo opportunities along the unstable cliff edge.

The authors state that the new strategy will result in “rather than just a photo-stop, the core experience for every visitor... that maximises the exhilaration of the final cliff view”.