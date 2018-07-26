Fourteen Paddy Power staff members have been awarded up to €1,000 each for denial of rest breaks.

Paddy Power workers awarded up to €1K each for denial of rest breaks

The Mandate Trade Union members, employed by Paddy Power Betfair Plc, took the cases under the Organisation of Working Time Act, 1997 to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

According to the Mandate, the WRC adjudication officer found the company to be in breach of the Act and urged other Paddy Power employees to come forward if they found themselves in similar positions.

In one case, a manager in a Paddy Power outlet was found to be "at the disposal" of their employer and "attending to customers during his break" despite working 40 hours a week.

The WRC found that the employee was unable to enjoy an "uninterrupted break" and awarded €1,000 as a result.

Mandate General Secretary John Douglas said working for "prolonged periods" can put workers "at risk" and encouraged members to use their right to have a break during the day.

"Workers should not put themselves at risk by working alone for prolonged periods and should take precautions at all times, including shutting the store if necessary," Mr Douglas said.

"Paddy Power is a highly profitable business and can afford to sufficiently staff their premises so that workers are safe and can avail of their legal right to rest periods."

Since the decision, it is believed that Paddy Power have notified all staff of their rest break entitlements.

Mr Douglas congratulated the workers for coming forward and urged people to join their own trade unions.

"These decisions vindicate our members in their claims and I congratulate them on their successful cases. There are tens of thousands of workers in Ireland currently being denied their rights at work because their employer believes the law shouldn’t apply to them.

"We’re here to tell them that it does. All workers should protect themselves against breaches such as this and should join their trade union in order to ensure their rights are upheld."

It is understood that the Mandate intends to serve a comprehensive claim on Paddy Power Betfair about pay scales, step up duty pay and premium payments, among other issues in the coming days.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power Betfair declined to comment when contacted by Independent.ie

