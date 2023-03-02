Paddy Power owner’s profit ticks up with new customers

Flutter Entertainment Plc reported higher full-year revenues and profits, after winning 2 million new monthly customers through acquisitions and newly legalized sports betting in US states.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to £1.05bn (€1.18bn), the Dublin-based company said in a statement on Thursday, though that's lower the £1.07bn (€1.2bn) average estimate from analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

In Ireland and the UK, a combination of product improvements and World Cup betting increased the number of average monthly customers.

According to the group, this partly offset the introduction of safer gambling initiatives in these markets, as well as the frequency benefit recorded over Covid.

"Growth in our recreational customer base delivered 2022 revenue growth of 27pc and we ended the year with a record 12.1 million average monthly players in Q4,” chief executive Peter Jackson said.

“Leveraging our number one [US] FanDuel brand we had a record Super Bowl and have acquired over 1.2m customers in 2023 so far,” he added.

Gambling firms have benefitted from a constellation of lucrative sporting events and a surge in online gambling last year, with peers Entain Plc's and DraftKings Inc.'s most recent financial reports beating analysts' estimates.

Investors will also be watching for how the industry's performance sets Flutter up for a potential secondary stock listing in the US.

Last month, Flutter said today it would begin to consult shareholders on the possibility of an additional US listing.

The consultation follows the growth of the company’s US business, FanDuel, which has become the group’s largest business by revenue.

Flutter shares rose 1.2pc to 13,490 pence in London trading on Wednesday. The stock had gained about 19pc this year.