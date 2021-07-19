Paddy Power owner to save £50m a year following debt re-financing transaction

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment says it will save around £50m (€58m) a year following a debt re-financing transaction.

In a statement on Monday the company said the transaction will reduce its effective cost of debt and provide it with additional liquidity, improving its financial flexibility.

The main elements of the transaction include a repricing and upsizing of the group's existing Term Loan B facility by $1.5bn (€1.27bn).

In addition the approximately $3bn (€2.5bn) component of the facility will be priced at LIBOR +225 basis points, 0pc floor, with an up-front fee to lenders of 25 basis points.

The circa €500m component of the facility will be priced at EURIBOR +250 basis points, 0pc floor, with an up-front fee to lenders of 50 basis points.

There will be an “imminent repayment” of $1bn of 7pc Senior Unsecured Notes on July 21.

Flutter said it will have an increase in available liquidity of around £250m (€291.4m) for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the transaction, the company estimates its weighted average cash cost of debt will fall from 4.2pc at the end of 2020 to approximately 2.5pc.

“Based on the group's debt position at the end of 2020, this will equate to annualised interest savings of approximately £50m per annum,” Flutter said.

Flutter Entertainment’s revenue increase 33pc to £1.48bn (€1.7bn) in the first three months of this year, with average monthly players increased 36pc globally.

Revenue from online gambling grew by 42pc year-on-year over the three-month period. In Ireland and the UK online revenue was up 35pc.

The company estimates that Flutter brands accounted for just over half of all Cheltenham horse-racing festival customers in March.