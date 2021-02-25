Paddy Power owner to ‘enhance the gender balance’ of its board

Flutter has announced changes to its board of directors

Flutter Entertainment has made a number of non-executive changes to its management, the outcome of which will “enhance the gender balance” of its board, according to statement from the group.

Holly Koeppel and Nancy Dubuc will be appointed as independent non-executive directors of the Paddy Power Betfair owner in April and May respectively.

Ms Dubuc has been CEO of North American headquartered, international media group, Vice Media since 2018. She held senior management positions, including CEO, with A&E Television Networks between 1999-2018.

Prior to this, Ms Dubuc previously held various roles in the media and technology industry.

Meanwhile, Ms Koeppel is currently non-executive director of British American Tobacco, Arch Resources, and AES Corporation.

She holds the position of non-executive director of engineering company Vesuvius until 12 May 2021.

She was previously the managing partner of the Gateway Infrastructure Fund from 2010 to 2017. Prior to this, Ms Koeppel was the chief financial officer of American Electric Power.

Chairman of Flutter Entertainment, Gary McGann, said: "Since the successful merger of Flutter and The Stars Group, we have mapped out a board renewal programme over the coming years, having regard to the scale, geographic breadth and direction of travel of the business, in addition to enhanced gender balance and diversity.”

“Nancy brings a wealth of experience in the media and entertainment sectors to Flutter. Holly has extensive experience of regulated consumer facing businesses in the US and international markets. We look forward to Nancy's and Holly's involvement which will add enormously to the diversity of thought and perspective on the Flutter board."

Divyesh (Dave) Gadhia and Peter Rigby have decided not to seek re-election at the company’s AGM, which is due to be held on April 29, and will step down from the board following the meeting.

In December Flutter Entertainment completed its $4.2bn (€3.4bn) deal to increase its stake in United States fantasy sports company FanDuel to 95pc. The deal confirms Flutter’s position as a major online gambling player in the United States just as that market opens up to legal betting.

Flutter raised around £1.1bn (€1.21bn) from investors through a share placing to fund the deal.

Flutter will release its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2020 next Tuesday.

