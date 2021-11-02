Paddy Power owner lowers earnings guidance after ‘unfavourable’ sports results

Retail revenue in Ireland was down 27pc compared to 2019

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment has lowered its earnings guidance for this year on the back of adverse sports results last month.

Excluding the United States market, Flutter said “unfavourable” sports results in first 24 days of October have impacted its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebidta) by around £60m (€71m).

The group also expects a £10m (€11.8m) EBITDA impact in the final three months of this year from a temporary Netherlands exit, according to a trading update.

On the back of this, Flutter expects adjusted EBITDA for this year to be £1.24bn - £1.28bn (€1.46bn-€1.5bn).

This is down from its previous guidance of £1.27bn - £1.37bn (€1.49bn-€1.6bn).

Overall, the company saw its revenue increase 12pc year-on-year in the three months to September 30.

The group reported revenue of £1.4bn (€1.65bn) for the three-month period, up from £1.3bn (€1.5bn) last year (in constant currency).

Group online revenue increased 13pc year-on-year.

The gambling giant benefitted from a 13pc increase in its average monthly customers.

In the UK and Ireland revenue from online gambling fell 5pc to £491m (€580m), due to a busier, high profile sporting calendar in prior year, the company said. Nonetheless, recreational growth continued, with an increase in average monthly players of 19pc.

Revenue from Flutter’s retail shops in Ireland and the UK declined by 6pc year-on-year to £68m (€80m) in constant currency.

Compared to 2019, retail revenue in Ireland was down 27pc, which the company believes mainly reflects the slower relaxation of Covid restrictions here.

The group’s shops across the UK and Ireland were fully open for the three-month period.

In Australia, revenue jumped 20pc to £370m.

Meanwhile, in the United States, revenue increased by 85pc to £280m from £161m.

Flutter’s net revenue guidance for the US is unchanged at £1.28bn - £1.43bn, with adjusted EBITDA loss expected to be between £250m and £275m.

"Flutter delivered a strong third quarter performance, with double-digit growth in our global player base. This resulted in the group delivering revenue growth of 12pc despite challenging comparatives including a concentration of key sporting events in the prior year,” Peter Jackson, chief executive of Flutter Entertainment, said.

“While a run of customer-friendly results in October have resulted in win margins being below expected levels in the quarter to date, the underlying strength of our business is clear; we have grown our online recreational player base by 46pc in just two years,” he added.