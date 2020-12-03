Paddy Power owner increases share in US business FanDuel in €3.5bn deal

Paddy Power owner Flutter is increasing its presence in the US

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment has announced plans to buy a 37.2pc interest in gaming company FanDuel, which is currently held by Fastball, for $4.175bn (€3.5bn).

The deal takes Flutter's stake in FanDuel to 95pc from 57.8pc.

In a statement, Flutter said the deal “materially increases” its exposure to the United States market, which it said is “the most attractive sector opportunity today”.

Flutter will pay for the acquisition through a combination of $2.088bn (€1.7bn) in cash and the issue of approximately 11.7 million new Flutter ordinary shares directly to Fastball.

The cash element will be funded through cash on balance sheet and an equity placing, which will see Flutter look to raise approximately £1.1bn (€1.2bn) through a non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares of €0.09 each in the capital of the company.

Peter Jackson, Flutter chief executive, said the company’s initial acquisition of a controlling stake in FanDuel in 2018 has been “transformational” for the group.

"Our number one position in the crucial US market is built on many of the assets we acquired through that transaction, supported by the broader group's capabilities. Our intention has always been to increase our stake in the business and I'm delighted to be able to do so earlier than originally planned and at a discount to its closest peer,” Mr Jackson said.

The remaining 5pc of FanDuel will continue to be held by its existing co-shareholder Boyd Interactive Gaming.

More to follow

Online Editors